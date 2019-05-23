Four finalists have been selected in the race to be CEO of the New Orleans Regional Transit Authority, a role created as the agency assumes its own executive responsibilities for the first time in years.
They include Derrick Breun, a regional vice president with Transdev, the private firm that runs the RTA’s operations, and Mark Major, a former Transdev New Orleans executive and one-time RTA general manager.
Also tapped are Mikel Oglesby, a deputy executive director at the South Florida Regional Transportation Authority, and Alex Wiggins, a chief of security and law enforcement at the Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority.
The four were culled from 67 hopefuls who applied ahead of a May 13 deadline. Eighteen in that pool met the job’s minimum qualifications, which required a dozen-year track record in government and at least five years experience as a senior transit executive.
The RTA’s Interim Executive Director, Jared Munster, has 12 years under his belt at City Hall but less than two years in transit.
An executive committee met early Thursday morning to interview the four finalists. The committee will meet again Tuesday to announce its desired candidate; the full board will have the final say in a meeting that same day.
The agency is selecting a CEO as it prepares to diminish the role its private contractor, Transdev, has played in its operation. That French conglomerate has run the ship at RTA since 2008, but is now competing against another firm to control only a portion of the agency.
An agreement RTA hopes to ink by Sept. 1 will see either Transdev or MV Transportation of Dallas operate and maintain its buses, streetcars and ferries.
A committee scored proposals recently and found Transdev’s pitch for that job superior, but the full board will pick one of the two next week.
