An engineering firm hired by the private operator of the Jefferson Parish landfill in Waggaman to study odor problems found that the facility could not have been the source of the lion's share of the noxious smells that neighborhoods on both sides of the Mississippi River have experienced.

The study, conducted this summer by California-based SCS Engineers and released Thursday, named a raft of other possible culprits, including two private landfills on each side of the parish landfill. It singled out the U.S. 90 Construction & Demolition landfill, which takes in construction debris.

That facility and the other one, River Birch Landfill, are both owned and operated by River Birch, which has denied being the source of any of the offending emissions.

The odors, often described as cropping up at night and causing a burning sensation in the eyes, nose and throat, have been plaguing residents of Harahan, River Ridge and Waggaman since late last year. And problems with the landfill's water and gas collection systems that came to light in July -- seeming to corroborate air-quality tests conducted by the state in April -- have put intense scrutiny on the parish-owned landfill, whose systems have been suffering from years of neglect.

"Of 157 verifiable odor complaints between late July/early September, very few correlated to a wind direction ... consistent with the Jefferson Parish Landfill being the possible source," the report said. "The data indicates that over 80 percent of the odor observations were most likely from sources other than the Jefferson Parish Landfill, including potentially the River Birch and Highway 90 C&D landfills, the Cornerstone, Evonik, and Kemira facilities complex, ADM grain operations, numerous dredging and barge cleaning operations, several wastewater treatment facilities and the inactive Kelvin Sanitary Landfill."

SCS inspected the water and gas collection systems throughout the landfill's older, inactive areas and the active section on behalf of Texas-based Waste Connections, which is the landfill's primary operator. It also tested for hydrogen sulfide at the landfill and surveyed locations adjacent to some nearby industrial plants; the two River Birch-owned landfills and two nearby closed landfills; bogs, lakes and farms; as well as the neighborhoods that have reported smells. It also reviewed reports from the state Department of Environmental Quality, plus waste disposal records, weather data and odor complaints.

Among the findings:

• The DEQ's test of the air in late April did not detect two so-called marker gases linked to municipal waste. The report contends the lack of these marker gases means the landfill could not have been the source of methane and hydrogen sulfide DEQ detected. It also said that in order to be responsible for the 120 parts per billion detected during those tests, the site would have had to be generating at least 180 parts per billion over a large area, a level that has never been measured at the landfill.

"Based on the modeling performed, another substantial source of H2S (hydrogen sulfide) likely exists in the region," the report said, adding that River Birch's construction and demolition landfill "has the potential to generate these types of surface concentrations."

• Samples show the gas plant at the River Birch landfill to the west "appears to be producing significant emissions of H2S" and the construction landfill to the east "is a confirmed generator of offsite H2S emissions."

River Birch declined to comment on the report, but the company has denied its facilities are the source of any odors, and opened both facilities for tours for the media and residents this summer. At the main landfill, the company says its gas collection system is an industry leader, capturing 98 percent of the gases, which are then processed and sold to nearby plants. It recently acquired the contract to do the same for the parish. The construction and demolition materials landfill, on the other hand, does not feature the same system, and the gypsum found in drywall has been known to generate hydrogen sulfide. But company officials have denied it is the source of any odors.

• Hydrogen sulfide levels were measured at the landfill at between 3 and 14 parts per billion. Measurements taken near River Birch's construction and demolition materials landfill on Sept. 14 were 58 parts per billion and 72 parts per billion, the report says.

The parish and Waste Connections are at odds over who is responsible for the collection system in the inactive sections of the landfill and could be headed to court against one another. But the report's findings jibe with the parish's contention that while the landfill's leaky collection systems are letting gases escape, they are not the cause of all the odor problems experienced by neighbors.

While many neighbors do feel the landfill is the primary source of the odors, most do not rule out that there could be other contributors, whether they be industrial plants or midstream barge-loading operations that seem to be especially active at night. Some have described the smells as being petroleum-based.

Hydrogen sulfide has come under scrutiny because it was detected along with methane by a DEQ mobile air monitoring station in April as coming from the direction of the landfills. It was also raised in a report commissioned by the parish earlier this year that explained how solidified liquid industrial waste could produce high levels of hydrogen sulfide if it is disposed of along with household waste.

That report's actual measurements of hydrogen sulfide on the site, however, did not show high levels escaping from the system. That previous report, known as the Carlson report, was commissioned to evaluate efficiency problems of the landfill's failing collection systems.

Jefferson Parish declined to comment on the report, citing the pending class action lawsuits against the parish about the landfill.

