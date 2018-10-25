The release of a long-awaited list of clergy who were removed from ministry because of credible child sex abuse claims is imminent, according to Archbishop Gregory Aymond.

"We will be addressing this in the coming days," Aymond said in an interview this week.

While he is aiming for a transparent accounting of abuse within his archdiocese, Aymond stressed that the list may not be complete, and that other cases may be discovered after it is released.

"I cannot sit here and tell you it’s going to be perfect," the archbishop said. "It's a historic moment and a challenging moment, and we want to do it with integrity."

Local Catholics have been bracing for a wave of disturbing revelations ever since Aymond said earlier this month that he would release a list of religious in the archdiocese that were credibly accused of sexual abuse over the past 50 years. He has not yet said exactly which categories of religious will be included, or what information aside from the names he will disclose.

Leaders of the dioceses of Baton Rouge, Houma-Thibodaux, Lafayette and Shreveport have also committed to releasing the names of clergy accused of abuse, though it's not clear when they will make the names public. It is not also clear if the other two diocese in Louisiana, Lake Charles and Alexandria, will release similar lists.

"Each bishop will make the decision about whether he will do it...and when he will do it," Aymond said. "He has the right to choose not to."

While many local Catholics, as well as victims' advocates, have been pushing Aymond and other bishops to release the names, Aymond said he has heard from many others who asked him to keep the information secret.

"I received many phone calls and emails from people asking me to release the names, and many phone calls and emails from people asking me not to release the names," Aymond told the Clarion Herald, the official newspaper of the Archdiocese of New Orleans. "After much prayer, I believe the just thing is to release the names."

Aymond said staff members as well as outside legal counsel have pored over 1,000 files looking for any information that may have been overlooked in the past. If any credible allegations are discovered, at least two people are reviewing the file. And for deceased clergy accused of abuse, three people are reviewing the documentation.

The report from Aymond will update information released 15 years ago by his predecessor, Archbishop Alfred Hughes.

In 2003, Hughes released a report that found there had been 10 clergy members credibly accused in the archdiocese between 1950 and 2003. Three other claims were determined to be inconclusive, and seven were deemed not credible.

But Hughes did not release names or other details about the claims, such as the parish where the abuse occurred or the date of the allegation, according to the Clarion Herald.

At the time, the scandal had cost the archdiocese and its insurance companies more than $2 million.

There have been several cases of sexual abuse that have come to light since Hughes' report. In 2009, for instance, the archdiocese and other groups paid more than $5 million to settle claims against several clergy members for the abuse of children that occurred at the youth homes Madonna Manor and Hope Haven, according to a report in The Times-Picayune.

More recently, the archdiocese earlier this year paid more than $500,000 to settle claims against defrocked Metairie deacon George Brignac -- who may well be among the 10 clergy members the 2003 report said were abusers.

Aymond has stressed that even recent claims brought forward by victims are related to decades-old instances of abuse.

"The vast majority of these cases go back 40, 50, 60 years. I really do think people out there haven’t grasped that," Aymond said. "I think for some of them, what they see in the media and on television, and so forth, they would think there is rampant sexual abuse in our churches and schools, and there isn’t. There isn’t."

While several clergy expected to be named have already been accused of child sex abuse in media reports and lawsuits against them over the years, Aymond cautioned that there "will be surprises" in the new accounting.

Some clergy who were held in high regard by parishioners will be named, even if their removal from ministry was done quietly.

"I talked to someone this morning and she said, 'What about Father so-and-so?'"Aymond said as he recounted a discussion regarding a priest who would be named. "Somebody said, 'Well, it's possible he will be on the list,' and she said, 'We always put him up on a pedestal. He was the icon of the family.'"