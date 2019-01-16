The Sewerage & Water Board tapped Bob Turner, the former head of the Southeast Louisiana Flood Protection Authority - East who has been assisting the public utility since the August 2017 flooding, to serve as its top operations manager on Wednesday.
Turner has been working with the utility since the flooding as a member of the various emergency management teams that were put in place to oversee the utility. In that role, he was charged with aiding in the engineering work needed to repair and upgrading the S&WB's pumps and power systems.
The general superintendent is the number two spot at the S&WB and is responsible for overseeing that engineering work and the utility's operations on a permanent basis.
Turner "has been instrumental in helping us address many of the issues faced by this organization and he is committed to helping us move it forward," S&WB Executive Director Ghassan Korban said in a statement. "He has proven his dedication to the Sewerage and Water Board and the people of New Orleans. His experience and education are top-notch and it is an honor for the Sewerage and Water Board to have him.”
The S&WB has been without a permanent general superintendent since Joe Becker was ousted in the wake of the flooding. For most of that time Bruce Adams, the deputy general superintendent, has been serving in the role in an interim capacity.