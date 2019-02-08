The Saints didn't make the Super Bowl -- but the city won anyway.

After Sunday's successful events to stand up to a Super Bowl slight, Boycott Bowl organizers handed over a check for $57,404.36 to the New Orleans Recreation Development Commission today.

New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell and City Councilmember at large Helena Moreno spoke at the event where the check was presented.

"You are what this city is about. You are these young entrepreneurs who've got amazing ideas, but your ideas at the end of the day give back to our city," Moreno said.

While thanking organizers, Moreno did have one request: "All that I ask now ... is that we build on this event. That Boycott Bowl doesn't end today with this check. That Boycott Bowl continues to grow throughout the years," she said.

Event organizers Brandon Rizutto, Travis Laurendine and rapper Kango Slimm.

"One of the main reasons this was a success was that you guys believed in it and you guys saw value in it," Rizutto said. "Thank you for all of your help."

