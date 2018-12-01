Former U.S. President George H.W. Bush, right, visits with Gayle Benson, wife of Saints owner Tom Benson on the sidelines before kickoff of the Saints' playoff game against the Vikings, Sunday Jan. 24, 2010, at the Superdome in New Orleans.
As the nation reacts to the passing of the 41st president of the United States, New Orleans Saints and Pelicans owner Gayle Benson remembered George H.W. Bush, who had a significant relationship with Louisiana, New Orleans and its sports teams.
Bush died Friday night at age 94. His wife, Barbara, passed away in April.
George H.W. Bush, a patrician New Englander whose presidency soared with the coalition victory over Iraq in Kuwait, but then plummeted in the …
Benson's statement is below:
"With the passing of President Bush, my thoughts and prayers go out to his family and friends. Tom and I always enjoyed the company of George and Barbara, whether receiving their gracious hospitality in visits to their summer home in Kennebunkport, hosting them at Saints games or being in their company in other events in New Orleans, a city that they loved. We valued our strong friendship with George and Barbara. From serving his country in World War II, to a long, highly-successful and admirable career as a public servant culminating with serving as our 41st President, backed by a desire to give back to his nation and to those less fortunate through philanthropy, President Bush lived an extraordinary life. May he rest in peace as he rejoins his beloved Barbara in heaven."
Former President George H.W. Bush, center, visits with Hurricane Katrina evacuees Rebecca Solomon, left, Corrill Hoskins, 3, and LaShonda Hoskins in the Reliant Center adjacent to the Astrodome in Houston, Monday, Sept. 5, 2005.
Former President George H.W. Bush plays with Hurricane Katrina evacuee Corrill Hoskins in the Reliant Center adjacent to the Astrodome in Houston, Monday, Sept. 5, 2005. (AP Photo/Richard Carson, Pool)
The cover of the LSU Alumni Magazine in 1994 featured a photography of, from left, former Presidents Jimmy Carter, Gerald Ford and George H.W. Bush as they stood beside Carole and Lod Cook at the 1994 dedication of the Lod Cool Alumni Center.
Former President George H. W. Bush, left, raises actor George Clooney's hand during the introductions preceding a ceremony outside the Cameron Parish Courthouse in 2006. The former president was on hand to deliver a check for $2 million for South Cameron Memorial Hospital, which was destroyed during Hurricane Rita. Also pictured in the background are Raymond Blanco, left, husband of Governor Kathleen Blanco, and Lt. Governor Mitch Landrieu, right.
FILE - In this June 12, 2012 file photo, former President George H.W. Bush, and his wife, former first lady Barbara Bush, arrive for the premiere of HBO's new documentary on his life near the family compound in Kennebunkport, Maine. Bush has died at age 94. Family spokesman Jim McGrath says Bush died shortly after 10 p.m. Friday, Nov. 30, 2018, about eight months after the death of his wife, Barbara Bush.
Former President George H.W. Bush delivers the keynote address at the Acadian Ambulance Luncheon Friday at the Lafayette Convention Center in 2006. Acadian Ambulance C.E.O Richard Zuschslag is at left. Louisiana Governor Kathleen Blanco is at center.
FILE - In this Aug. 24, 1992, file photo, President George H.W. Bush and first lady Barbara Bush walk with their dog Millie across the South Lawn as they return to the White House. Bush has died at age 94. Family spokesman Jim McGrath says Bush died shortly after 10 p.m. Friday, Nov. 30, 2018, about eight months after the death of his wife, Barbara Bush.
In this Jan. 7, 2009, file photo, President George W. Bush, center, poses with President-elect Barack Obama, second left, and former presidents, George H.W. Bush, left, Bill Clinton, second right, and Jimmy Carter, right, in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington.
FILE - In this Nov. 10, 2007, file photo provided by the U.S. Army Golden Knights, former President George H.W. Bush free falls with Golden Knights parachute team member Sgt. 1st Class Mike Elliott, as he makes a dramatic entrance to his presidential museum during a rededication ceremony in College Station, Texas. Bush died at the age of 94 on Friday, Nov. 30, 2018, about eight months after the death of his wife, Barbara Bush.
FILE - In this June 6, 1964, file photo George H.W. Bush, candidate for the Republican nomination for the U.S. Senate, gets returns by phone at his headquarters in Houston, as his wife Barbara, smiles at the news. Bush died at the age of 94 on Friday, Nov. 30, 2018, about eight months after the death of his wife, Barbara Bush.
In this file photo taken on Tuesday, Oct. 29, 1991, U.S. President George H. Bush, left, and Soviet President Mikhail Gorbachev sit together at the Soviet Embassy after meeting in Madrid, Spain. Former Soviet premier Mikhail Gorbachev expressed his "deep condolences" Saturday Dec. 1, 2018, to the family of former U.S President George Bush and all Americans following his death, aged 94.
In this Nov. 8, 1988 file photo, President-elect George H.W. Bush and his wife Barbara wave to supporters in Houston, Texas after winning the presidential election. Bush has died at age 94. Family spokesman Jim McGrath says Bush died shortly after 10 p.m. Friday, Nov. 30, 2018, about eight months after the death of his wife, Barbara Bush.
FILE - In this May 11, 2008 file photo, former President George H.W. Bush arrives on the South Lawn of White House in Washington. Bush died at the age of 94 on Friday, Nov. 30, 2018, about eight months after the death of his wife, Barbara Bush.
This Saturday, April 21, 2018, photo provided by the Office of former U.S. President George H.W. Bush, shows Bush, front center, and past presidents and first ladies Laura Bush, from left, George W. Bush, Bill Clinton, Hillary Clinton, Barack Obama, Michelle Obama and current first lady Melania Trump in a group photo at the funeral service for former first lady Barbara Bush, in Houston.
In this Jan. 20, 1989, file photo, President George H.W. Bush raises his right hand as he is sworn into office as the 41st president of the United States by Chief Justice William Rehnquist outside the west front of the Capitol as first lady Barbara Bush holds the bible for her husband. Bush died at the age of 94 on Friday, Nov. 30, 2018, about eight months after the death of his wife, Barbara Bush.
In this 1968 file photo provided by the Texas National Guard, George H.W. Bush, right, is about to pin a lieutenant bar on his son, George W. Bush, after the younger Bush was made an officer in the Texas Air National Guard in Ellington Field, Texas. Bush died at the age of 94 on Friday, Nov. 30, 2018, about eight months after the death of his wife, Barbara Bush.
FILE - In this June 5, 1989 file photo, U.S. President George H.W. Bush holds a news conference at the White House in Washington where he condemned the Chinese crackdown on pro-democracy demonstrators in Beijing's Tiananmen Square. Bush died at the age of 94 on Friday, Nov. 30, 2018, about eight months after the death of his wife, Barbara Bush.
Former U.S. President George Bush, left, high-fives Erica Coody (15) as he was leaving a speaking engagement with Louisiana's Promise: The Summit on Youth at the Hilton in 2007. Coody was performing with the Livingston Parish Community Choirs group.
Former U.S. President George Bush, left, gestures while speaking to Louisiana's Promise Summit on Youth gathering in 1997. Looking on are Louisiana Lt. Governor Kathleen Blanco, center, and LSU Lab School second-grader Morgan Etienne (7), right.
Rita Benson Leblanc, retired N.O. Archbishop Philip Hannan and former President George Bush on the sidelines prior to the first half in the Saints' playoff game against the Vikings, Sunday Jan. 24, 2010, at the Superdome in New Orleans.
In this April 10, 1985, file photo, U.S. Vice President George H.W. Bush reacts after he throws the ceremonial first pitch during the New York Mets season opener with the St. Louis Cardinals at New York's Shea Stadium in N.Y.