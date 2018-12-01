As the nation reacts to the passing of the 41st president of the United States, New Orleans Saints and Pelicans owner Gayle Benson remembered George H.W. Bush, who had a significant relationship with Louisiana, New Orleans and its sports teams.

Bush died Friday night at age 94. His wife, Barbara, passed away in April.

Benson's statement is below:

"With the passing of President Bush, my thoughts and prayers go out to his family and friends. Tom and I always enjoyed the company of George and Barbara, whether receiving their gracious hospitality in visits to their summer home in Kennebunkport, hosting them at Saints games or being in their company in other events in New Orleans, a city that they loved. We valued our strong friendship with George and Barbara. From serving his country in World War II, to a long, highly-successful and admirable career as a public servant culminating with serving as our 41st President, backed by a desire to give back to his nation and to those less fortunate through philanthropy, President Bush lived an extraordinary life. May he rest in peace as he rejoins his beloved Barbara in heaven."

