Officials with Mayor LaToya Cantrell's administration confirmed Tuesday that they lowered the speeds that trigger traffic camera tickets a month ago without notifying motorists they were tightening the leash.

The city's network of speeding cameras will now snag drivers in school zones if they go 4 miles over the 20 mph speed limit. Previously, the cameras were set to snap a picture and issue a violation only when a driver hit 26 mph.

In other areas of the city, motorists can now expect to get dinged by the cameras if they are going 8 mph over the advertised speed limits. Until a month ago, drivers were given a 10 mph leeway.

A heads up about the new threshold was supposed to be included in a January announcement about sweeping changes to the camera program, but was removed, said Beau Tidwell, a spokesman for Mayor LaToya Cantrell.

The numbers cited in an internal memo about the change "do represent the accurate threshold,” Tidwell said.

“I’m not aware at this time of any plans to change that threshold,” he added.

