The New Orleans Sewerage & Water Board lifted a boil-water advisory issued for the entire east bank of New Orleans Sunday morning.

The board said tests came back negative for contamination.

Saturday’s advisory was the result of a 6:22 a.m. power loss to two water-distribution pumps at the main water plant in Carrollton.

A newly installed, 200-foot water tower at the plant performed as planned, holding the water-distribution system’s pressure steady for an additional 20 minutes. But after the tower emptied, the power outage continued for eight more minutes, from 6:42 to 6:50 a.m., which caused pressure to drop below the state-mandated minimum of 20 pounds per square inch.

It was the second boil-water advisory issued in New Orleans within the past month, following an Oct. 19 advisory issued for the Lower 9th Ward after a pressure drop affected only that area. The next day, the advisory was extended to all areas east of Franklin Avenue. It was lifted Oct. 21 after bacteriological tests confirmed that the water was safe.