When a federal official came to Tchoupitoulas Chapel in Reserve last week to meet with the Concerned Citizens of St. John, the group’s leader, Robert Taylor Jr., called it “the best thing that has happened to us in our two-year struggle.”
That struggle against a LaPlace chemical plant has seen Taylor reach out to all levels of government and take the battle to court. So far, he said, all those efforts have been of little avail.
Denka says EPA estimates for chloroprene risk in St. John the Baptist Parish are too high; agency says science is sound
But in addition to the Environmental Protection Agency representative at the meeting, there was someone else who promised to provide reinforcements for the St. John residents' struggle against the Denka Performance Elastomer plant.
That was retired U.S. Army Lt. Gen. Russel Honoré, who leads the Green Army, an environmentalist group he founded in 2012 to help “poor people fight pollution.”
Honoré, who gained fame after he was called in to restore order in New Orleans in the chaotic aftermath of Hurricane Katrina, was key in setting up last week's meeting.
He reached out two months ago at an EPA conference to David Gray, the deputy regional administrator for Region 6 of the agency, who agreed to include St. John the Baptist Parish on a listening tour.
According to Honoré, whose Green Army has worked with the Concerned Citizens of St. John for about three months, Gray’s message was clear when he spoke to the group.
“What he reaffirmed is that the national data, which is going to be released here in the next couple of months, still show that the acceptable standard is 0.2,” Honoré said, referring to the EPA’s assessment of the highest acceptable level for micrograms of chloroprene per cubic meter of air.
Data collected by the EPA over the past few years have shown levels in St. John often are well above that threshold, though they have dropped thanks to a $35 million investment by Denka in technology to cut emissions of the airborne chemical from the LaPlace plant.
Denka has questioned the scientific basis for the 0.2 micrograms threshold, and it has stated that number may even be unattainable.
But Honoré and Taylor said that for the well-being of the community, the company must find a way to reach the EPA threshold.
Honoré, who retired from the U.S. Army in 2008, said the Green Army has pushed the state to make Denka reach the threshold, with little success.
“The state is siding with the company and not with the people,” he said.
Chuck Brown, the head of the Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality, has all but dismissed the federal agency’s recommendation, saying it would be unrealistic to expect Denka to meet it.
Taylor said his calls for action have been ignored by government at the state and local levels, leading him to become the lead plaintiff in a federal lawsuit against Denka over health problems in the parish.
U.S. District Judge Martin Feldman in New Orleans is reviewing an amended suit by Taylor and 12 other plaintiffs. Denka has asked him to dismiss the suit, saying the plaintiffs didn’t show that emissions from the plant directly caused any health problems in St. John Parish.
Feldman allowed the plaintiffs to amend the suit to make those specific claims, and he is expected to make a ruling on whether to dismiss the new version in the next few weeks.
Honoré said that if the suit is dismissed and there isn’t any action by the state, he already knows what the next step will be for the Green Army.
“If the state continues to allow that company to operate and the federal courts don’t act, I think ... we will have to go for a civil rights suit,” he said. “It’s a violation of the people’s civil rights because the government is not protecting the people.”
In the meantime, Honoré said, the Green Army will continue to work with Taylor as well as legislators to get the state to push Denka to meet the federal standard. He said he is working to get a bill in the Legislature that would require the state to do a cancer study of the St. John community.
Taylor said he’ll take whatever help he can get and is just glad to have the support of Honoré's army, along with other state environmental groups. And he’s glad Honoré got someone from the EPA to hear the community’s problems firsthand.
“It was very gratifying for us that there was somebody at such a high level that took our problems seriously,” he said.