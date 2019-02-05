The Sewerage & Water Board has been using New Orleans' drinking water supply to cool the steam turbines that power its system and the pumps that send water to customers, potentially raising the risk of contamination, officials said Tuesday.

S&WB Executive Director Ghassan Korban said the testing of the water system has discovered no evidence of contamination and that a stepped-up program of tests will continue to be conducted.

+2 For New Orleans, a 17th boil-water advisory since 2012 -- a look at where, why ... Once again, residents across a swath of New Orleans were told to avoid drinking water from their taps after pressure dropped in the 9th Ward …

"Our drinking water is safe and will continue to be safe," he said.

Korban, who took office last year, said officials started examining the issue last fall.

To deal with the problem, he said, the utility will step up its plans to switch from generating power in house with ancient turbines to using power from Entergy or other sources. In the meantime, officials are working on plans to reduce reliance on the equipment that requires the most water to cool it, or else retrofit the devices so they do not need to be cooled by water.

Under the current set-up, which Korban said has been in place for more than 100 years, the turbines that power the S&WB's systems are cooled by drawing water that has already been treated by the utility. That water moves through copper pipes in the turbines before being poured back into a pool of water that is then sent out to taps across the city.

While the system is designed to keep the cooling water from coming into contact with the mechanical equipment, it raises the risk that contaminated water could be introduced into the drinking supply.

Korban said such a design would not be allowed under current regulations.

S&WB task force highlights agency's financial crisis, calls for drainage fees The New Orleans Sewerage & Water Board is in desperate need of money for critical infrastructure projects and should start charging a new …