The Sewerage and Water Board could by the end of this year ask residents for tens of millions of dollars more than they currently pay to support the struggling utility, a request officials say could help fund a massive, long-deferred overhaul of the city's aging water, sewer and drainage systems.
The money would be a mere fraction of the billions of dollars the agency actually needs to effectively function, and officials say the request is just one avenue they are exploring in order to increase revenue.
But the ask comes as eight years of scheduled hikes in water and sewer rates are due to end in 2020, and as a continuation of those increases and the introduction of stormwater fees for the agency's drainage system are critical in light of deficiencies exposed at S&WB within the past two years, said new Executive Director Ghassan Korban.
"Everything is on the table," Korban said in an interview with The Advocate's editorial board Thursday. "I think a very sensible approach, especially for drainage, is a stormwater fee, which is very consistent with national standards and approaches."
Meanwhile, "you have to start making your case" for more rate increases for the agency's water and sewer systems early, as those hikes will end next year, he added.
The announcement comes as the agency is scraping together every dollar it can to shore up its hobbled operation, and as Mayor LaToya Cantrell has put pressure on the state's tourism and sports industries to aid S&WB in that effort.
The mayor, who serves as president of S&WB, has sought to exhaust every existing revenue source available before asking voters for more money to fund a variety of city priorities, but her executive director's announcement is proof that, without buy-in from industries Cantrell has lobbied, imposing more fees may be crucial for S&WB.
The mayor is seeking between $80 and $100 million annually in from industries such as the Louisiana Stadium and Exposition District and the Ernest N. Morial Exhibition Hall Authority.
