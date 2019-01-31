Jefferson Parish officials are looking into allegations of workplace discrimination, harassment and retaliation by management at the Jefferson Parish Animal Shelter against two of the shelter's employees, according to human resources documents obtained by The Advocate.
The documents, which were sent last week to members of the Parish Council, outline allegations from an animal control officer that shelter Director Robin Beaulieu and chief animal control officer Melinda Olson bullied certain employees and made inappropriate and insulting comments to them.
The documents also include allegations that the shelter used unlicensed technicians who mistreated animals being euthanized and once sent employees on a “special mission” into Orleans Parish. In that case, a property owner, who was out of town, had asked the Jefferson Parish shelter to collect dogs abandoned by a former tenant.
The allegations, made by animal control officer Jordan Encalade, are said in an internal administration email to be “the same or very similar” to unspecified allegations already made by former west bank shelter manager Brooke Bourgeois, who was fired by Beaulieu on Jan. 17.
Jefferson Parish President Mike Yenni would not comment on reports that Beaulieu has been placed on paid administrative leave, saying the matter is a personnel issue he cannot discuss.
Beaulieu referred calls to the administration. “I am an employee of the parish and cannot comment on personnel matters,” she said.
A press release issued by the parish earlier this week on an unrelated matter at the shelter listed Yenni deputy Diane Roussel rather than Beaulieu as the facility's "executive director."
Councilman Chris Roberts said conversations his office has had with shelter employees indicate Beaulieu is on leave. However, he said the administration has not notified the council if that is the case. He said he intends to ask Yenni for more details at a council meeting next week.
Encalade, who made his allegations in an email to the parish and the council, declined to comment when contacted by The Advocate.
Bourgeois, the former west bank shelter manager, could not be reached.
Encalade's email said he was permanently reassigned to the east bank shelter after he complained about one instance when animals were being “kicked and dragged to their deaths” and none of the employees responsible were disciplined.
He said interviews with shelter employees would reveal evidence that Beaulieu and Olson “practice medicine without a license and allow animal cruelty at the shelter.”
Encalade said Beaulieu encouraged female staff members to make degrading and sexual comments about him, and once made him feel her buttocks because something sticky had gotten on her.
Encalade wrote that his decision to come forward was, itself, a response to retaliatory tactics by Beaulieu.
He said she recently extended his initial two-year probationary period, rather than hire him, as would be customary, and didn't explain why other than to say he needed to be “more humble” and “tighten up.”
He said he filed a complaint with the parish’s Human Resources Department on that issue, and soon after the department took the matter up with Beaulieu, she gave him a bad evaluation and ordered him to attend a disciplinary hearing.
“This (action was) a direct reflection of my complaint and should be considered retaliation considering I have never been disciplined during my two years at the animal shelter,” he wrote.