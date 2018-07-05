Gone are the days when the front lobby of the old Times-Picayune building on Howard Avenue bustled with reporters rushing to and from assignments as readers dropped in to buy a classified ad or drop off a wedding announcement.

Instead, the three-story interior space is now covered in dust and debris as towering murals that depict the history of written communication are carefully removed from the walls ahead of the building's planned demolition.

In the coming months, the site where the day’s news was once printed on giant presses will make way for a high-tech golf driving range.

A chief concern among many in the city’s preservation and art circles has been the fate of the lobby's plaster murals, known as “Symbols of Communication,” that were crafted by famed sculptor Enrique Alferez.

The building’s new owners — a group that includes developers Joe Jaeger, Arnold Kirschman and Michael White, as well as float builder Barry Kern — promised to save the murals, but what would happen to them remained unclear as details about plans to build a Drive Shack on the property were announced.

Peter Aamodt, senior development manager for Jaeger's firm, MCC Real Estate, said there was a lot of interest in the murals in Mexico, where Alferez was born, but the decision has been made to keep them in the New Orleans area.

Aamodt said “three or four” people have expressed interest in the murals, but there’s no decision yet on who’ll get them.

“Part of our desire is for them (the new owners) to display it,” he said. “Removing them now gives us the time to make the right decision.”

Crews must gently remove the plaster panels from the walls — a process complicated by how they are anchored.

Luke Boehnke, with the Montana-based firm Wolf Magritte, is in charge of the $200,000 removal process. He said the height of the murals has presented a challenge.

“As you start to peel them away and you get more access around them, it gets much faster” to remove individual panels, Boehnke said. “It would range anywhere from 20 minutes at the shortest to about two hours in some cases.”

Each panel weighs about 200 pounds. After each one is removed, it is cataloged, photographed and cleaned before it’s wrapped up and loaded into a wooden crate.

“We’re unsure about how long they’ll be stored, so they’ll be sitting in excellently packed crates ready for the new owner,” Boehnke said.

The murals were commissioned by architect Edward Silverstein to decorate what would otherwise have been tall, bare walls in the newspaper building’s lobby.

“He (Alferez) knew that the elements used in any design must have some significance in the communication media,” according to an article in a special section printed when The Times-Picayune and The States-Item, its afternoon counterpart, moved into the Howard Avenue building in 1967.

“He used the hieroglyphics of the ancient Egyptians and the dots and dashes of the Morse code; he employed Mayan glyphs, cuneiform characters and alphabets from Phoenician, Roman and gothic times,” the article continued. “The Hebrew of the torahs, the graceful writings of the Arabs, and the fine brushwork of the Chinese and Japanese are all included, as are the Braille symbols that enable the blind to read.”

All of that imagery is included in about 150 small panels. Once put together, several of the completed panels measure 37 feet tall and 8 feet wide.

The work to create the murals was tedious and, at times, nerve-wracking, according to Tlaloc Alferez, at artist's daughter.

She recalled how Alferez assembled the murals in a friend's warehouse: "Every hour a train came by on the Elysian Fields overpass, shaking and vibrating the unfinished piece, while my father lay on top of it to protect it."

She said the project was particularly personal for her father, who fled his home country for the United States, not speaking a word of English, after serving in revolutionary forces in northern Mexico under several generals including Pancho Villa.

“With nothing more than a Spanish-English dictionary, he taught himself English by studying the comics in the newspaper every day," she said in January. "While at the Art Institute in Chicago, he radically improved his English before later coming to live in New Orleans.”

Once in New Orleans, Alferez, who died in 1999, created sculptures that wound up everywhere from Charity Hospital to City Park and Lakefront Airport.

Aamodt said he expects demolition of the Times-Picayune building to begin at the end of the month. If all goes according to plan, the Drive Shack will open before the end of 2019.