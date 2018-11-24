Dr. Gerald S. Berenson, a professor of cardiology at LSU Health New Orleans School of Medicine, died Thursday at age 96, according to a news release from LSU Health New Orleans School of Medicine.
Berenson was an internationally-known physician-scientist whose work on the Bogalusa Heart Study contributed to modern understanding of the onset of adult heart disease.
“Dr. Gerald Berenson had an enormous and lasting impact on health," said Larry Hollier, MD, Chancellor of LSU Health New Orleans. “His pioneering Bogalusa Heart Study provided new information about how risk factors in children evolve as they age and the pathogenesis of cardiovascular and metabolic diseases."
Berenson graduated from Tulane University School of Medicine in 1945 then served as a Navy doctor and a ship's doctor. Berenson joined the faculty of LSU Health New Orleans School of Medicine in 1954 and remained there for 38 years. During his time at the school, he became a professor, Chief of Cardiology, and director of the first National Heart Lung Blood Institute National Research and Demonstration Center - Arteriosclerosis.
"We are proud that such a compassionate physician and accomplished research scientist was a member of the faculty of LSU Health New Orleans School of Medicine at both the beginning and the end of his career," Hollier said. "Dr. Berenson's contributions and international stature were recognized when he was named a Boyd Professor - the highest professorial rank awarded by LSU.”
His research in heart disease earned him many leadership positions and awards. Berenson served in the leadership of the American Heart Association, Southern Society for Clinical Investigation, Louisiana Heart Association, American College of Cardiology, the Association of University Cardiologists, the Prevention of Cardiovascular Disease Committee of the American College of Cardiology, the American College of Physicians, and the American Society of Geriatric Cardiology. His awards include the Spirit of Charity Award, the American Heart Association Population Research Prize, the American Heart Association Distinguished Scientist Award, and the Paavo Nurmi Foundation International Award.
Berenson was a native of Bogalusa and is survived by his wife of 67 years, Joan Seidenbach Berenson, four children, Leslie, Ann, Robert and Laurie, as well as nine grandchildren and three great grandchildren.
Services will be held Sunday at Congregation Shir Chadash, 3737 West Esplanade Avenue in Metairie. Visitation begins at noon, followed by a service at 1:00 p.m. Burial will be private.