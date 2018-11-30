Entergy New Orleans has offered to pay $5 million to the city after a recent City Council investigation found the company was culpable in a scheme to pay actors to voice support for a proposed power plant.
But the company does not want a payment it is calling a "donation" to be seen as a penalty, and it claims the council, even though it has regulatory authority over the company, has no right to penalize the firm on the basis of available evidence.
The company also claimed Friday that the council can't reconsider its earlier vote to approve the proposed New Orleans East power plant. The council approved the plant on a 6-1 vote in March.
"As a first step to renewing our relationship with the community and as an offer of settlement to resolve this entire proceeding with the council, the company offers to donate a total of $5 million to the city of New Orleans," Entergy's senior counsel, Brian Guillot, wrote Friday in a letter to the council.
However, he said, "the company specifically denies any guilt or culpability ... and reiterates that the 'penalties' proposed ... are unsupported by law."
Councilwoman Helena Moreno, the chairwoman of the council committee that regulates Entergy, did not respond in detail to Entergy's claims, saying the documents it submitted required further review.
But she did say the council, which voted in October to consider fining Entergy $5 million, has "full regulatory authority" over the company and intends to exercise that authority "to the fullest extent appropriate" to protect the council's process and New Orleans' citizens.
The "donation" offer comes after two members of the council suggested the March vote to approve the power plant may have become too tainted by the paid actors scam to be allowed to stand, and that the council should discuss reconsidering its decision.
The resolution the council passed in October contemplated a fine, not a new vote. But Moreno said at the time that a final resolution regarding Entergy could include various actions beyond what was discussed that day.
Council members have been hesitant to vote again on authorizing the plant in part because of litigation over the initial vote, though the plaintiffs in that case said recently they would drop their suit if the council agrees to reconsider the earlier vote.
The company's payment offer also comes after it asked nonprofit organizations it has supported financially to lobby the City Council on its behalf during a period of public comment on the proposed fine, as The Lens first reported.
It employed a similar tactic during the council’s consideration of the power plant proposal, in addition to hiring a consulting firm that in turn paid actors.
At the center of the controversy was Entergy New Orleans' request for permission to build a new 128-megawatt natural gas-fired power plant in New Orleans East.
Entergy argued the $232 million unit is needed to provide a local source of power generation, especially after storms that might knock out transmission lines from distant plants, while environmental activists said the company should instead incorporate more local renewable energy sources into its grid.
But soon after the council voted to authorize the plant, The Lens reported that actors had been paid to attend meetings and support Entergy's plans. The utility later admitted to asking a outside firm to round up specific numbers of supporters but insisted that firm chose to pay actors without Entergy's knowledge.
The council's independent probe later found that Entergy "knew or should have known" people would be paid. Emails and text messages showed that Entergy had crafted scripts and bought T-shirts for its supporters, then sought to hide itself as the source driving the turnout.
Then-CEO Charles Rice also referred to his company's power plant advocacy as a "war" that needed all the "foot (soldiers) we can muster." Rice resigned in August.
Rod West, group president of utility operations for parent Entergy Corp., conceded that the utility "should have known" about the plan to hire actors but criticized the council's investigators for omitting evidence that he said showed the company's executives in fact did not know.
The company's latest submission to the council echoes West's sentiments, calling the actors scandal "a serious issue" and offering to pay the full $5 million the council contemplated.
But Guillot's letter again claims the council's investigation did not include all the evidence, including proof that Entergy executives were ignorant of the scheme.
He also argues that the council can't penalize the company because the council has no proof that Entergy knew about the actors or that it was "grossly negligent" in its ignorance, the standard he said is required by law.
Guillot and other company attorneys also claim the council can't vote again on authorizing the power plant because the deadline for such a revote has passed, under the council's own rules.
"The company acknowledges that it could have, and should have, done more to discover these activities and stop them because these unfortunate events create the appearance of impropriety," the letter says.
"The fact remains, however, that (Entergy) had no knowledge of these unfortunate events, which the council's investigators have confirmed. The imposition of a $5 million fine based on conduct that (Entergy) was unaware of, and that broke no laws or council rules, is improper and unsupported by law," it concludes.