The new and gastronomically-improved Louis Armstrong International Airport is coming in May 2019.

In the new map of vendor locations released by the airport Tuesday, new faces join the lineup while some familiar friends are nowhere to be found. We're talking about Dunkin', y'all.

There's no shortage of caffeine, though, with the addition of three Starbucks, one in each terminal.

Along with New Orleans Staples like Cafe du Monde, Smoothie King and PJ's Coffee, the food offerings will also include Chick-fil-a, Panda Express, Shake Shack, Mopho, City Greens, Lucky Dogs and The Munch Factory.

Shake Shack, Cafe du Monde to open locations at New Orleans' new airport terminal Shake Shack, the popular burger franchise, and Café du Monde, known worldwide for its beignets, will open locations at Louis Armstrong Interna…

Looking for sweets? Dylan's Candy Bar and Lolli and Pops.

New Orleans-themed clothing will also be on full display with Dirty Coast and Fleurty Girl.

And make sure to check out The Advocate themed store.

A closer look at newstands, stores, eateries selected for N.O.'s new aiport terminal Georgia-based Paradies Largardere came in as the top-ranked selection of the four proposals for vendors at Louis Armstrong International Airpo…

Can't see video below? Click here.