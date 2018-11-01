The boil-water advisory issued Wednesday for much of the east bank of St. Charles Parish was rescinded Thursday for areas of Destrehan and St. Rose south of the Canadian National Railroad. However, all areas north of the railroad in New Sarpy, Destrehan and St. Rose remained under the advisory.
Two schools, New Sarpy Elementary and Ethel Schoeffner Elementary, were still affected. They were receiving supplies of bottled water.
The boil advisory was mandated after the St. Charles Water District No. 1, on the east bank, experienced low water pressure in a large portion of the water supply system after a contractor damaged a distribution water main in New Sarpy.
Low pressure in the system can allow contaminants to enter.
All consumers were urged to boil their water for one minute before using it for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth or preparing or rinsing food. The one minute starts after the water has been brought to a rolling boil.
The parish will rescind the advisory after the Louisiana Department of Health says that testing of water samples shows the water is safe. The testing takes about 24 hours.