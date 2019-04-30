Walter M. Kimbrough, president of Dillard University for the past seven years, flirted with the idea of taking over Clark Atlanta University in Georgia but is no longer in the running for that job, he confirmed this week.
Kimbrough, an Atlanta native, was invited to apply to replace Ronald Johnson, who stepped down from the Atlanta university in December.
He then submitted materials to a search panel vetting candidates for the position, he said.
But that’s where it ended. “I have not interviewed for the job and I will not be,” Kimbrough said. “I am no longer a candidate for the search.”
His involvement came to light after a press release was sent this week to media outlets that called him “one of three finalists” for the position.
The document appeared to be sent by Clark Atlanta administrators but was not sent from a university email address. University officials and the team leader of an executive firm hired to manage the search, Isaacson, Miller, did not immediately respond Monday to a request for comment.
Kimbrough became Dillard’s seventh president in 2012, after the resignation of Marvalene Hughes. Before his tenure at Dillard, he spent eight years leading Philander Smith College in Little Rock, Arkansas.
Dillard and Clark Atlanta are private, historically black universities. Founded in 1869, Dillard offers 22 majors across seven departments and schools to roughly 1,300 students.