A local band, the New Orleans Suspects, said it was robbed of "almost everything we owned" Sunday morning, according to a post from the band's Facebook account.
The funk band's truck was parked around the corner from Maple Leaf Bar in Uptown New Orleans at the time of the robbery, the band says.
"We'll put out a list of what was stolen soon," the band said in the post.
"Summer is HOT in New Orleans and people tend to do crazy stuff the hotter it gets in the Big Easy..." the band wrote in the post. "Stealing from hard working musicians is pretty low..."
The band describes itself as having "established themselves as one of the brightest new lights out of the Crescent City" with "funky drumbeats, greasy wailing saxophones, razor-sharp guitar playing, rollicking piano and swampy organ swells, strutting bass lines and tight vocal harmonies."