Starting Sunday, public transit riders in Orleans and Jefferson parishes should find it a bit more convenient to cross parish lines.
Transit companies in the two parishes are reviving an interparish day pass that has been shelved for more than a decade, a first step in a broader effort to ease transit connections across the region.
The "Regional Ride" pass, which is being offered under a six-month pilot program, will be available for $6 to riders in Orleans and Jefferson parishes.
Each pass may be used for unlimited rides within 24 hours on vehicles in both systems.
Passes will be available for purchase on New Orleans Regional Transit Authority and Jefferson Transit buses, on the RTA’s GoMobile app or at RTA ticket vending machines.
“Riders have been asking for regional transit, and in the true spirit of collaboration and regionalism, RTA and JeT partnered together to answer the public’s call,” RTA officials said in a statement.
Until now, riders have had to pay a separate, full fare if they wish to transfer to a bus line in an adjacent parish. There are no transfers between the two systems, though a few RTA buses travel into Jefferson and some JeT buses drop riders off in Orleans.
The basic fare is $1.25 for most RTA lines and $1.50 for most JeT lines, not including the price of transfers. The RTA also offers a one-day pass for unlimited rides within its own system for $3, while Jefferson Transit offers a similar daily pass for $4.
But instead of buying multiple single fares and transfers, or two separate daily passes, riders beginning Sunday will be able to buy one $6 pass good on both systems.
That can equal a slight savings for many riders and simplify their commutes.
Such a pass was available from 1999 to 2004, but leaders in the two systems scrapped it amid complaints that the formula for splitting the revenue was skewed in Jefferson’s favor and when, even despite that, Jefferson said it began losing money under the deal.
The latest pilot program will split the revenue down the middle, and fare boxes on each system that use the same technology will accept passes from riders.
Transit leaders will gather data over the next six months on how often — and where — the pass is being purchased, to guide future decisions about the program.
The pilot program will not cover the paratransit vehicles that serve only disabled riders, which operate separately in Jefferson and Orleans.
Jefferson's Mobility Impaired Transportation System, which costs $3 per one-way trip, does bring its riders into some parts of Orleans, while the RTA's LIFT service, which costs $2 a trip, can take passengers to Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport in Kenner and to certain Jefferson Parish hospitals.
Those services can pick riders up at their homes, while the RTA's and JeT's traditional buses run on fixed routes.
The arrival of the interparish pass coincides with a separate move by the RTA to extend one of its bus lines, the No. 39 Tulane Avenue line, into Jefferson so that riders can get to Ochsner Medical Center on Jefferson Highway more easily.
The RTA expects to begin running those buses to their new final destination, Jefferson Highway and Causeway Boulevard, within a few weeks.
Both the pass and the Tulane line's extension have the support of nearly all Jefferson and Orleans officials, who say the changes will help the RTA become the regional system it was always intended to be.
Although state lawmakers created the agency in 1979 to serve Orleans, Jefferson, St. Tammany and St. Bernard parishes, the parishes had to opt in to participate. The result was an agency that today operates buses only in New Orleans and Kenner.