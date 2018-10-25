The mother of Jarrius Robertson, the face of the It Takes Lives To Save Lives organization, has spoken out after agents with the federal Drug Enforcement Administration on Wednesday raided a home and business office associated to the organization.

“Jarrius doesn’t run that foundation, doesn’t own that foundation and gets nothing from that foundation,” Patricia Henry said, according to a report from L’OBSERVATEUR.

She added: "He has nothing to do with that foundation. It’s all his dad.”

Jarrius's father Jordy Robertson, 35, is the registered agent and sole officer listed for It Takes Lives To Save Lives.

Jordy Robertson later told WVUE-TV that he understood the DEA was looking into his taxes as well as the company.

"I don't know what the allegations are," Robertson said, according to the station. "I have a lawyer working on this and I maintain my innocence. The only thing I do is give back to the community. I'm focused on helping people."

Jarrius Robertson, nicknamed "J.J.," has undergone two liver transplants while battling biliary atresia, which slows his growth. His highly publicized battle with his medical problems has helped the It Takes Lives organization solicit donations for its stated mission: to raise awareness of Robertson's illness.

Henry told L’OBSERVATEUR that Jarrius, 16, was not aware of the raid since he doesn't have his cell phone or tablet at the moment.

“I haven’t sat down to talk to him about it, because I am trying to figure out how I am going to tell him this,” she said.

Information from The Advocate staff writers Nick Underhill and Ramon Antonio Vargas was used in this report.

