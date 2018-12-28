As punishing winds and storms lashed southeastern Louisiana this week, a full contingent of forecasters reported for duty each day to the National Weather Service office in Slidell.

The work has been more exciting than in some weeks. But this week has also come with a catch: For the time being, none of the forecasters is getting paid.

The Weather Service staffers are part of an untold number of federal employees in the New Orleans area who must continue working without pay through the partial government shutdown that is entering its second week.

“We don’t get paid until it opens back up,” said Mike Shields, a senior forecaster in the Slidell office.

He stressed that the shutdown has had “no impact” on the office’s forecast capabilities.

Other federal employees working without pay include TSA screeners at Louis Armstrong International Airport and the Coast Guard members who rescued two people whose boat ran aground near Hopedale on Wednesday.

A thousand miles away in Washington, D.C., both parties traded blame for the partial shutdown Friday, and President Donald Trump sought to raise the stakes in the continuing impasse.

FEMA scales back flood insurance underwriting that Congress thought it had fixed The Federal Emergency Management Agency says it will not issue new flood insurance policies or renew existing ones that lapse, upsetting membe…

As agreement eludes Washington in the waning days of the Republican monopoly on power, it sets up the first big confrontation between Trump and newly empowered Democrats. Trump is sticking with his demand for money to build a border wall with Mexico, and Democrats, who take control of the House next week, are refusing to give him what he wants.

Trump raised the stakes on Friday, reissuing threats to close the U.S.-Mexican border and to shut off aid to three Central American countries from which many migrants have fled.

"We will be forced to close the Southern Border entirely if the Obstructionist Democrats do not give us the money to finish the Wall & also change the ridiculous immigration laws that our Country is saddled with," he wrote in one of a series of tweets.

The president also signaled he was in no rush to seek a resolution, welcoming the fight as he looks toward his bid for re-election in 2020. He tweeted Thursday evening that Democrats may be able to block him now, "but we have the issue, Border Security. 2020!"

The shutdown is forcing hundreds of thousands of federal workers and contractors to stay home or work without pay, and many are experiencing mounting stress.

It also is beginning to pinch citizens who count on certain public services. Gates are closed at some national parks, and in New York, the chief judge of Manhattan federal courts suspended work on civil cases involving U.S. government lawyers, including several civil lawsuits in which Trump himself is a defendant.

A federal employee who works at one agency in the New Orleans area, who requested anonymity because he was not authorized to speak about the shutdown, said employees in his office were frustrated.

“We all have jobs to do. We have deadlines we’ve established to complete various tasks. Nobody likes not getting the job done. That’s kind of the bottom line,” he said.

He also worried about the financial impact on younger employees in the office.

“They have student loans they’re paying off. They have other expenses. They don’t have much of a cushion, so not having a paycheck could be a hardship for them,” he said.

Locally, the New Orleans Jazz National Historical Park is closed. Trails remain open at Jean Lafitte National Historical Park and Preserve on the west bank, but emergency and rescue services are limited. The visitor center and restrooms are shuttered.

Peter Strasser, the U.S. attorney in New Orleans, said prosecutors overseeing criminal cases are on a list of essential employees who must show up for work. But like Strasser himself, they are not getting paid. Employees handling civil cases have been furloughed.

“Since this is happening over the holidays, when traditionally everything has been slow regardless, it doesn’t have the deleterious effects” it would otherwise, Strasser said.

Helena Moreno: Federal government partial shutdown threatens services for victims of domestic violence Councilwoman At-Large Helena Moreno is warning that the partial shutdown of the federal government, which began at midnight, is putting fundin…

With another long holiday weekend coming and nearly all lawmakers away from the Capitol, there is little expectation of a quick fix.

"We are far apart," White House press secretary Sarah Sanders told CBS on Friday, claiming that Democrats "have left the table all together."

Trump's incoming acting chief of staff, Mick Mulvaney, said Democrats are no longer negotiating with the administration over an earlier White House offer to accept less than the $5 billion Trump wants for the wall. Democrats said the White House proposed $2.5 billion for border security, but Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer told Vice President Mike Pence it wasn't acceptable.

"There's not a single Democrat talking to the president of the United States about this deal," Mulvaney said Friday. He added of the shutdown: "We do expect this to go on for a while."

Democrats brushed off the White House's attempt to cast blame.

"For the White House to try and blame anyone but the president for this shutdown doesn't pass the laugh test," said Justin Goodman, a spokesman for Schumer.

House Democratic leader Nancy Pelosi has vowed to pass legislation as soon as she takes the gavel as speaker to reopen the nine shuttered departments and dozens of agencies now hit by the partial shutdown.

Pelosi spokesman Drew Hammill added that Democrats "are united against the President's immoral, ineffective and expensive wall" and said Democrats won't seriously consider any White House offer unless Trump backs it publicly because he "has changed his position so many times."

"While we await the president's public proposal, Democrats have made it clear that, under a House Democratic majority, we will vote swiftly to reopen government on Day One," Hammill said.

But that will be difficult without a compromise because the Senate will remain in Republican hands and Trump's signature will be needed to turn any bill into law.

This story contains material from The Associated Press.