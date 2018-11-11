The New Orleans Regional Transit Authority and the builder of two new boats for the Canal Street-Algiers Point ferry line are locked in a dispute over whether the boats are ready to enter service.
The RTA’s management cites worry about corrosion on the boats, while the shipbuilder argues the corrosion is minor and the boats are ready to carry passengers across the river.
Justin Augustine III, the local head of Transdev, the private firm that runs the ferries as well as buses for the transit agency, said this month that the new aluminum, catamaran-style ferries built for the RTA by Jeanerette-based shipbuilder Metal Shark have "a corrosion problem” that has delayed their launch.
“The manufacturer admitted to it (by saying) when you put metals together, different types, and there’s an electrical current or water, or moisture, invariably you will get some corrosion,” he said during a meeting with RTA officials.
Augustine said he doesn't believe the corrosion would result in the boats sinking but said the RTA shouldn't accept them until it is confident in their design and construction.
"We (just want) to make sure that when ... we've accepted this product that we are comfortable it has met the specifications that we've identified," he said.
But Metal Shark spokesman Josh Stickles denied that the boats are subpar. He said Transdev is making false allegations to hide the fact that “the infrastructure is not currently available to put these ferries into service.”
It was unclear if Stickles was referring to the transit agency's delayed plans for a new Canal Street ferry terminal, the landing barges that were supposed to accommodate the new boats or some other infrastructure.
Stickles said there is documentation to support his claims, though he did not provide any when it was requested.
The alleged corrosion of the new boats is just the latest headache for a project that has been plagued by problems and delays.
Waiting for New Orleans' new Canal Street ferries? Design flaws will keep boats docked a little longer
RTA officials have been working to replace the aging ferries with more efficient models ever since it took control of the Canal Street and Chalmette ferry lines from the state four years ago.
In January 2017, the agency picked Metal Shark to build the two boats at a cost of $5 million each. Metal Shark was supposed to deliver the vessels in May of this year. But Transdev moved the deadline up to March and agreed to pay an extra $750,000 to get the boats on the river before Mayor Mitch Landrieu left office in early May and in time for events related to New Orleans’ tricentennial.
Neither deadline was met after the U.S. Coast Guard identified some design issues that Metal Shark then fixed. In July, one of the boats began test runs on the Mississippi River. But training of the crews stopped as the RTA and Transdev said they found still more problems.
Transdev has refused to give a date when the boats are expected to go into service. Meanwhile, Metal Shark has cited Coast Guard inspections the boats have passed as evidence they are ready to enter service.
The ferry line's managers and crews also are concerned that the boats' hulls are too thin to operate on the Mississippi River, according to an agency source who declined to be named because the source is not authorized to speak to the press or public.
The agency did not respond to a question last week about the source's concerns.
This is not the first time Metal Shark has had to deal with claims of corrosion on ferries it built.
The company had to dock and repair boats it provided to New York City Ferry Service last year when the boats corroded and developed leaks after several months in service.
The corrosion Augustine cited in the local boats occurred in the stern and was caused by stainless steel bolts and nuts that were fastened without buffers to the ship's aluminum parts, according to the agency source.
Steel and aluminum, two dissimilar metals, can erode quickly in a variety of conditions if proper precautions are not taken, said Craig Scholten, of the American Boat and Yacht Council, a nonprofit group that develops safety standards for recreational boats and educates its membership on corrosion of vessels.
"Depending on if those metals are dissimilar and if they are not bonded together with some sort of sacrificial anode, it will start eating up that metal and dissolving just like Alka-Seltzer would in water," Scholten said.
The hull thickness, which was another concern raised by the boat crews, depends on how thick a boat's frames are, said Bob Clark, the contracts manager of MetalCraft Marine of New York and Ontario, which specializes in building aluminum vessels.
The hulls of Metal Shark's ferries are one-eighth of an inch thick above the water line and three-sixteenths to five-sixteenths of an inch thick below that line.
“We would definitely think three-eighths (would be ideal), and maybe five-sixteenths of an inch for certain portions," Clark said.
The hulls on Metal Shark's New York boats, at three-sixteenths of an inch, were so thin it was "shocking to us," he said, "because ferries make impact with the piers."
It does not appear that Transdev's contract with Metal Shark to build the two ferries specified the thickness of the hulls.
Scholten said Transdev should also consider securing some outside oversight of the ferries and any modifications made to them, a step the RTA said it took. But the agency has declined to name that vendor or release its findings, claiming the records belong to Transdev and are exempt from the state's public records law.
Meanwhile, Metal Shark said last week that allegations of corrosion are entirely false. "Some slight surface oxidation was noted on the steel housing of a hydraulic steering pump," Stickles said. “Metal Shark is handling this issue, which is nonstructural, nonmechanical, and poses neither a threat to operation nor cause for delay."
"Metal Shark fully and unequivocally stands behind the quality of both of these new, next-generation passenger vessels, both of which have been inspected and certified by the U.S. Coast Guard," he said.
"Were it not for the failures of ... Transdev to make adequate preparations for the operation of these vessels, they would already be in service, enhancing the transit experience for New Orleans residents and visitors from around the world," Stickles added.
Augustine, addressing the RTA's board, had a different view.
"The safety of our community is our No. 1 priority," he said. "Until we are satisfied that those pieces of equipment meet specifications, we will not accept them for delivery."