The 11th episode of the New Orleans Advocate's weekly podcast, "The Neutral Ground," is available for download.

In the 11th episode: There's been a multi-faceted effort to "clean up" Bourbon Street, in part by cracking down on strip clubs. Alex Woodward, of The Gambit, stops by to talk about what that effort has wrought. John Simerman, who covers criminal justice for The Advocate, discusses the startling drop in violent crime in New Orleans in 2018. And Sara Pagones, The Advocate's north shore bureau chief, helps unpack the news that former St. Tammany Parish Sheriff Jack Strain is being investigated for allegations that he sexually abused several teenagers. The show is hosted by Gordon Russell.

