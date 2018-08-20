Old Metairie residents will host a town hall meeting this week to discuss recent problems they've had with coyotes entering their yards and killing household pets, primarily cats.
The meeting will be held Tuesday 7:30 p.m. at the Wally Pontiff Center at 1521 Palm St. and will include presentations from Jefferson Parish Animal Control and the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office.
District Councilwoman Jennifer Van Vrancken will also attend, said organizer Liz Serda Schneider, who noted there is concern not just from pet owners, but parents who are afraid for their small children.
Schneider, who owns Nonie's Pet Care in Old Metairie, said animal control officials will discuss proper techniques to keep coyotes at bay and JPSO will likely quell any impulse by residents to take matters into their own hands.
"We have a lot of fear in the Old Metairie neighborhood, so I put this meeting together to hopefully address their concern and deter these guys who want to go out to shoot them, because that’s not the answer,” she said.
Residents have been complaining for months about coyotes moving along the railroad tracks behind homes in Old Metairie and attacking and killing pets.
Schneider said the number of animals killed thus far is probably close to a dozen, including at least two dogs, though it is difficult to tell because many pets have been reported as missing.
A few weeks ago, a surveillance camera captured footage of a coyote pulling a cat out from the wheel well of a car parking in driveway.
Just this weekend the head of a small dog was found caught on a fence, and Schneider said residents suspect it caught there as a coyote tried to scale the fence to bring the carcass back to the pack for a feeding.
Schneider said the geographical footprint of the sightings has expanded in recent weeks as well.
Animal control is advocating residents take prevention measures, such as making sure there are no food sources in their yards and scaring off coyotes when they see them.
They say that killing the alpha coyote can cause the population to surge and set off competition among the remaining coyotes to become the alpha male, exacerbating the problem.