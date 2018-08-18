Jessica Christie had no idea anything was amiss with her Sewerage & Water Board bill until she got a phone call Tuesday night to let her know her service would be cut off the next day.

Christie was confused. She had thought her monthly payments were being automatically deducted from her credit card, and the S&WB worker who called simply directed her to look up her balance online.

It was only then that she realized the payments weren’t being made — she thinks the account may have been tied to an old credit card — and she owed $1,300, far more than she could pay all at once.

So after a frustrating series of calls and a demand she pay at least $700 upfront — more than her monthly rent — her service was cut off Wednesday.

Christie, now staying at a friend’s house with her dog, said Friday she still hadn’t gotten a promised call from a S&WB supervisor that would allow her to figure out a way to pay off some of what she owes and get her water turned back on.

“I pay my bills; I work my ass off to pay my bills. I’m not trying to shirk or pull one off on the Sewerage & Water Board,” she said. “So I’m just trying to get to the bottom of it.”

Christie is one of 59 customers the S&WB disconnected Wednesday and Thursday, when the utility began cutting off service to delinquent accounts for the first time since November, when it suspended its collection efforts as complaints about problems with its billing system reached a fever pitch.

Six of those customers had paid and been reconnected by Thursday night, and others had paid off their bills as soon as they were warned they could lose service.

Mayor LaToya Cantrell and officials with the S&WB argued that with the utility’s financial reserves dwindling dangerously, the threat of shut-offs was necessary to force 17,000 in-arrears customers to pay what they owe.

There are signs the threat is working. Chief Financial Officer Yvette Downs said that since the S&WB announced it would resume cutting off delinquent accounts, the amount of revenue coming in has gotten back close to where it was before the moratorium on cut-offs was announced.

“On a daily basis we’ve probably seen a doubling” of revenue coming in, Downs said.

But at the same time the agency's count of the number of delinquent accounts has risen by almost a third, and the amount it says it is owed has remained virtually unchanged.

Meanwhile, crews are being dispatched to cut off water to a list of 50 customers, updated daily, that are prioritized based on the length of time they’ve been delinquent and the amount they owe.

At least three people who were targeted in the first round acknowledged they had simply stopped paying their bills, either because they disagreed with the amount the S&WB said they owed, were cash-strapped because of other expenses or simply didn’t see a need to pay if there weren’t any consequences.

“I was just letting it play out,” said one customer, who asked that his name not be used.

In those cases, the customers all said that when they were told they could lose service, they paid at least enough to keep the water flowing.

All the accounts on the first day’s list were delinquent for at least 327 days — about 11 months — with a small handful overdue for more than 18 months. The amounts they owed ranged from a high of $4,690 to $732.

The amounts are far below the tens, or even hundreds, of thousands of dollars owed by the 25 customers who had the largest outstanding balances in early July, though most of those bills were under dispute.

Formally disputing a bill should be enough to keep a customer from losing service, as long as they pay enough to cover fixed charges that total around $50 per bill.

But that doesn’t seem to have been the case for Rachel Hurst, who said she has been fighting with the S&WB since last year.

Hurst has gone through a series of disputes over bills that she said can swing between $150 and $400 a month, despite using a steady amount of water in her Lakeview home. She said such swings are a common complaint in the neighborhood.

Disputes over her bills from last year led the S&WB to cut the top three bills she had received in half, and Hurst has been on a payment plan to resolve the balance, which she said is still too high. In the meantime, she has lodged disputes against four more bills, while continuing to pay the amount she thinks she should owe each month — which is what the S&WB recommends in such situations.

However, none of that was enough to keep her off the list of customers to be shut off. When she received a letter warning her she was about to lose her water, she said, she called the S&WB to let it know about the disputed bills but was told it had no record of them.

“Where’s the paper trail? Where’s the protection for the consumer because now it’s my word against theirs?” Hurst said.

Hurst ended up paying enough to keep the water running, though she still doesn’t know why the S&WB thinks she’s behind by $1,800. Her suspicion is that the money she’s putting toward the payment plan isn’t being credited to the oldest bills.

“It’s disgusting. No other parish I know of works like this,” she said.

While the threat of shut-offs may be forcing some customers into paying, it seems to be having little overall effect.

In mid-June, the S&WB told the City Council about 23,000 accounts were delinquent. That number had dropped to about 17,000 by the next month, when the utility announced it would resume shutting off water to customers who weren’t paying what they owed.

But on Thursday the agency said the number had jumped back up to about 23,000 delinquent accounts and the amount owed stood at about $22 million, roughly where it was weeks ago.

S&WB officials said they didn’t have an explanation for why the number of delinquent accounts would be rising now that there are consequences for not paying.

“When we have more data we’ll understand if there’s a pattern,” S&WB spokesman Rich Rainey said.