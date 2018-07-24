The question of whether the New Orleans City Council broke the state's open meetings law when considering Entergy's controversial proposal to build a new power plant will be decided another day, and probably not anytime soon.
Civil District Court Judge Piper Griffin said Tuesday she was postponing her ruling until she can review the findings of a council investigation into Entergy's role in hiring actors to drum up support for the plant.
The plaintiffs in the lawsuit before her — the Deep South Center for Environmental Justice, VAYLA-NO and other opponents of the planned East New Orleans plant — requested the delay, hoping the investigation will show just how many actors took up seats that might otherwise have gone to unpaid speakers during two council hearings on the proposal.
The council's attorneys argued that the flap over paid actors should have no bearing on the basic issue: whether the council illegally shut out public comment when considering the $210 million plant.
But Griffin said she'd rather see the findings and determine that for herself.
"This report may mean nothing to this ruling," Griffin said. "If it's of no moment, I'll tell you that. If it's germane, I will tell you that. But at that point, I will have what I need to rule."
However, the council's investigation hasn't even started, the council's attorneys said, which means it's unclear how long Griffin’s delay will last.
The city’s attorneys still need to finalize the contract for the outside lawyers the council has hired to conduct the investigation, council staffers said Tuesday. That process is expected to be completed this week. Once the contract is signed, the attorneys will have a month to look into the matter, though the process could take longer.
The plaintiffs’ attorneys also said they’d be interested in settling with the city to avoid a prolonged court battle, though it wasn’t clear if the city would agree to that or what the terms might be. The opponents presumably want the current council to agree to reopen the question of whether to build the plant, which the previous council approved 6-1 in March.
There is no dispute that paid actors turned up at public hearings to voice their support for the power plant. But Entergy has blamed a contractor and said Entergy officials knew nothing about the tactic. Also unclear is just how many actors showed up.
Entergy and its supporters, paid or no, have said the 128-megawatt, natural gas-fired plant would provide a reliable source of locally produced energy and would not harm residents near the site where it would be built.
But critics have said Entergy should add renewable power sources, not gas, to its portfolio while also upgrading its transmission lines. Those groups have filed a separate lawsuit that specifically challenges the council’s vote approving the plant.
The case before Griffin hinges on how the council’s staffers and security personnel handled residents who showed up in February and March to speak about the issue, only to find the meeting rooms were packed.
Critics accuse at least one council staffer, Keith Lampkin, of telling people that not everyone who showed up at the February meeting would be heard. They say the paid actors filled seats that otherwise would have gone to genuinely interested citizens.
The City Council and Lampkin say everyone who waited until seats became available had the chance to speak, and that even if there was some problem with the process, that in itself isn’t enough reason for Griffin to void the vote.
The issue of the actors is irrelevant, the council has added, because the council did not personally pay the actors and because even actors have a legal right to attend and be heard at a public meeting.
Griffin agreed on Tuesday that the actors were “potentially a red herring.” But she said it was proper to see the City Council’s report before she rules on whether the actors were relevant.
That approach could help stop the case from being remanded back to her court should either side appeal her eventual ruling to the state 4th Circuit Court of Appeal, she said.
She also suggested that she is on the fence about the entire case. “The reality is, this is a very close call," she said. "And I appreciate it to be a very important conversation.”
In the meantime, the plaintiffs are interested in bargaining with the council to avoid a long court fight, attorneys Bill Quigley and Monique Harden said.
The council’s attorneys have said in court records that they wouldn’t agree to any settlement that undoes the council’s approval.
Still, “we believe there can be a positive outcome that can be resolved outside of court,” Harden said.
Separately, nothing was decided Tuesday on a problem identified last week: that the opponents' lawsuit could be thrown out on a technicality because written filings from witnesses weren’t worded properly or else contained hearsay. The plaintiffs and the council sent in new statements last week, though the council’s attorneys still argued that the opponents' statements are flawed.