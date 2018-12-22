Centuries before it drew boaters and nature lovers, Mandeville's Bayou Castine was home to Native Americans. They left pottery shards and other traces of their presence, some of them predating the birth of Christ.
But residents of modern-day Mandeville have differing opinions about the historical importance of a city-owned tract at the intersection of Monroe and Colbert streets that was once an ancient settlement.
And that's likely to mean a showdown next month between Mandeville City Council members and an adjacent homeowner who is interested in buying a portion of the land.
Known as Pottery Hill, the 3-acre waterfront property is more distinguished by its towering live oak tree than pottery fragments in the dirt.
But in 2006, a previous owner sought to develop the land, and a survey conducted at the time found clam shells, eight pottery shards and an arrowhead associated with cultures dating from around 1700 B.C. to 1 A.D., according to a 2007 report in The Times-Picayune.
The city bought the property in 2007, a step that City Councilwoman Lauré Sica said was aimed at ensuring the site would be protected.
She introduced an ordinance this month to include Pottery Hill on the city's Historic Resources Survey.
The ordinance, which was unanimously approved by the Historic Preservation District Commission on Thursday, will go back to the City Council for adoption at its Jan. 10 meeting.
Sica said including the land on the survey will provide an additional layer of protection, since any development proposed for it would have to be approved by the preservation commission.
But Josh Buchholz, who wants to buy a portion of the land from the city, said that designation is not justified by the facts. "What the city's doing is clearly wrong," he said.
A survey completed by SURA Inc., a Baton Rouge archaeological consulting firm, found there is no archaeological significance to the site, Buchholz said. But the commission "didn't even look at it," he said. "The vote was stacked against me."
According to a Sept. 19 letter to Mayor Donald Villere from SURA, the materials recovered during the 2006 survey "were insignificant in terms of their archaeological value."
They included three flakes from prehistoric stone tools, a fragment of a glass bottle and a porcelain rim shard that the SURA consultant, Malcolm Shuman, referred to as "historic."
But only a portion of the land yielded anything that qualified it for inclusion on the city's Historic Resources Survey, Shuman said, and that part is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
Buchholz said people mistakenly think the entire property is listed.
Advocates of preserving the site say the register listing doesn't provide protection anyway. Ren Clark, a member of Mandeville's Planning and Zoning Commission, pointed to a letter the state archaeologist sent to Buchholz in April.
"The presence of an archaeological site, even a site that is listed on the National Register, does not convey any restrictions or limitations on what the landowner can do with that property," Chip McGimsey wrote.
Clark said the site should still be protected. "There needs to be a new zoning designation that really talks to protected areas," he said.
Ultimately, it's up to the City Council whether to sell the land, Villere said. But if that were to happen, he predicted, the city would take steps to ensure nothing would be built where any archaeological findings were made.
"I do think there certainly should be some protection," Villere said. "We should have some buffering of the property and some no-build provision."
Even without evidence of earlier habitation, the land is a critical and sensitive area that the city would want to protect for drainage purposes, the mayor said.
Villere doesn't see city ownership as necessary to protect the land, however, noting that many historic sites are privately owned. "I don't think the city needs to own every bit of (historic) property," he said. If Buchholz would be willing to accept a covenant restricting building or tree-cutting on the site, "that would be reasonable," Villere said.
But Sica doesn't want the city to sell any portion of the land. "I absolutely feel the city is the best steward to preserve the site," she said.
A plaque has been ordered to mark the area, and Sica said she'd like to see some benches placed there.
Buchholz, who was trying to buy three lots that are adjacent to his home on Colbert Street, said he wants to extend his yard and is willing to donate half of the property back to the city.
He's skeptical that city officials will do anything for the site, saying Mandeville hasn't taken good care of Pottery Hill for the past 12 years. Instead, people have used it to dump everything from used motor oil to old furniture.
"They had no idea it existed until I brought it to their attention," he said.