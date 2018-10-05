International apparel retailer Zara will open its eagerly awaited New Orleans-area store at Lakeside Shopping Center on Oct. 18, the mall said Friday.

Lakeside, located at Veterans Memorial and North Causeway boulevards in Metairie, announced in May that the upscale Spanish clothing company would open its first Louisiana store at the mall by the end of the year.

Zara will occupy a two-story, 34,722-square-foot space formerly occupied by Express, which has moved to the former Banana Republic storefront.

Zara, which sells clothing for women, men and children, has about 2,100 stores in 88 countries, including more than 80 stores in 20 U.S. cities. Like H&M before it, Zara's entrance into the local market was highly coveted, with its closest locations until now being in Houston and Atlanta.

Zara originated in 1975 in Galicia, Spain. Its owner developed a method of clothing design, manufacturing and distribution in the 1980s that became what is known today as "fast fashion."

Zara is now owned by Inditex, the world's largest apparel retailer, and its success has been credited to the philosophy of staying on top of trends and being able to respond to them in weeks, not months.

The addition of Zara comes during a flurry of retail activity announced or in progress at Lakeside and along the Veterans Boulevard corridor.

Lakeside is in the midst of a $10 million renovation to raise the ceilings and add skylights in its common areas, and it announced in August that it will open a roughly 2,100-square-foot Lego store. Both of those projects will be completed by the end of the year, Lakeside Marketing Director Erin Graham said.

In the past year, the mall has opened eight stores, including Kendra Scott, Z Gallerie and Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse and Wine Bar.

Lakeside, with 1.2 million square feet of retail space, has weathered the tough climate for brick-and-mortar retailers better than other New Orleans-area malls, which have struggled to keep up their occupancy rates in the face of growing online competition.

Lakeside did take a hit this year with the loss of Banana Republic, while local jeweler Adler’s moved to the nearby shopping center anchored by Trader Joe’s.

About a mile away, Clearview Shopping Center announced in August that it has purchased the adjoining 14-acre Sears department store property. The mall's owners plan to retain Sears in a smaller space and to renovate the rest of its former space as part of a broader renovation of the 35-acre site.

Clearview currently includes Target and Bed Bath & Beyond, along with a movie theater and other smaller retailers.