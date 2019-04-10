New Orleans City Council members are calling on Mayor LaToya Cantrell's administration to explain why it lowered the threshold for traffic camera tickets without warning.

At least one member of the council also says the administration should refund money to what may be thousands of drivers who were caught unaware by the new rules.

While individual council members have raised concerns about the administration's policy since the change became public in the past week, Wednesday marked the first time members have launched criticism as a group. The council will grill administration officials about the lowering the trigger for tickets at a Budget Committee hearing next Thursday.

"The administration should have announced any changes to the traffic camera ticketing policy before they enacted them just as they announced the removal of the traffic cameras," said Councilman Jared Brossett, who chairs the Budget Committee and called for the hearing. "When the administration decided to lower the threshold for traffic camera tickets, a better course of action would have been to let the public know."

For years, official city policy was that drivers would not get tickets until they drove 6 mph over the speed limit in school zones and 10 mph elsewhere. But the Cantrell administration dropped both those thresholds by 2 mph on Feb. 4 without providing any advance notice to motorists.

The change only came to light earlier this month after drivers started receiving tickets in the mail.

The Cantrell administration has been facing criticism for not telling residents about the lowered threshold since the change became public. While the administration has argued that it was needed to improve public safety, questions have been raised about whether the way the policy was rolled out was intended to maximize revenue from drivers who didn't realize the rules had changed.

Prior to changing the threshold, the administration conducted an analysis showing that doing so could generate millions of dollars for the city each year, potentially increasing the revenue from traffic cameras by almost a third. Administration officials have said no similar analysis was conducted on the effects the change would have on public safety, though they pointed to studies in other cities that show pedestrians are more likely to be killed when struck by cars driving at higher speeds.

"Show us if that’s the case, provide us with the analysis of the public safety correlation," Brossett said.

Councilman Joe Giarrusso said he pushed the administration last week to cancel tickets or issue refunds to drivers cited for driving over the new limits before they were acknowledged by the city. Giarrusso said he has not yet received a response.

"Nobody is going to question that you need to be careful and extra careful in school zones but its hard to change the rules and then not tell people," Giarrusso said. "We need to look at how we provide notice and then how we get people whole if they didn’t know the rules had changed."

Giarrusso and four other council members who issued a news release on Wednesday calling for answers from the Cantrell administration and criticizing the lack of notice to drivers. Councilman Jay H. Banks was the only member of the council not to issue a statement on the cameras.

"Changing driving behavior is not about creating trap doors for our citizens that lead to more penalties," Councilman Jason Williams said in the release.