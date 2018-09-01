The second-grader dreaded recess at St. Matthew the Apostle School.
He felt safe in his classroom, in the company of other pupils, but he lost that protection walking from building to building at the River Ridge school. It was then that the boy would encounter George Brignac, a teacher and former deacon who remained at the school in the mid-1970s despite claims he was a serial pedophile.
Brignac had predictable methods, the former student said, and would act like he was hugging the boy and asking about his well-being in school.
"I would try to avoid him at all costs," the former St. Matthew student, now 49, said in an interview. "But if you crossed through that walkway, you were getting felt up."
He said Brignac would grab hold of him and put his hands in the boy's pants, positioning himself between the child "and whatever nun was on duty watching the kids."
"He was pretty schooled on how to do it," he added. "He wasn't scared or shy about the whole thing."
'You're going to have some lost sheep': NO Catholic leaders in damage control after latest sex-abuse scandals
The former St. Matthew student is one of at least 10 men who have come forward in recent weeks with harrowing accounts of sexual abuse they say they suffered at the hands of Brignac.
One shared his story with The Advocate; three have sought counseling from the Archdiocese of New Orleans, according to church officials; and 10 are represented by Roger Stetter, a New Orleans plaintiffs' attorney.
Many of the victims said they felt empowered to share their stories after The Advocate reported that Brignac served as a lay minister at St. Mary Magdalen Catholic Church despite being defrocked in 1988.
Brignac, 83, remained in that role even after the Archdiocese of New Orleans this year paid more than $500,000 to settle claims that he repeatedly raped an 8-year-old altar boy at Holy Rosary School. That victim was also represented by Stetter.
Several of the men claim they were raped by Brignac as children, while others say they were molested. One kept a journal of his encounters with the teacher, recalling the times when Brignac would follow him into the boys' bathroom at St. Matthew and direct him into a certain stall.
"These are broken men who were raped in our parochial schools while the archdiocese did nothing," Stetter said. "One of these victims used to be a firefighter and told me that it is harder for him to talk about this than it was to pull someone out of a fire, including a dead body. It’s that painful for them to talk about it."
The growing list of victims could affect an ongoing criminal investigation by the New Orleans Police Department into the allegations made against Brignac by the altar boy who received a civil settlement.
Stetter said in an interview that detectives have asked to speak with these men, even though some of their claims are beyond the statute of limitations under Louisiana law. There is no statute of limitations for rape.
Wendy Vitter, the archdiocese's general counsel, said church officials have met with New Orleans detectives and are "voluntarily providing them with documents and information for their review."
"We take seriously our commitment to anyone who has alleged abuse by church personnel to cooperate in any law-enforcement investigation," Vitter wrote in an email to The Advocate. "While we have no information and cannot comment on their investigation, we can say that we intend to continue to fully cooperate with law enforcement."
It is not clear whether the archdiocese intends to make public its records on Brignac, who taught at several different Catholic schools despite repeated claims of sexual abuse that prompted three criminal investigations during his tenure.
In 1978, he was acquitted of three counts of indecent behavior with a juvenile after his defense attorney persuaded a judge that three young boys at St. Matthew had conspired to exploit Brignac's self-imposed vow of celibacy.
In interviews with The Advocate, Brignac has not denied touching young boys — "I would not have gone into teaching if I were not attracted to children" — but insisted he never did it "for immoral purposes." He claimed that a psychologist who treated him years ago determined he was "asexual."
"Any actions of intimacy between my students and me — and family and me — have no sexual motive," Brignac told the newspaper earlier this summer. "I'm not going to deny that I have touched a child."
The former altar boy who settled with the church said last week he intends to ask Archbishop Gregory Aymond to make public the archdiocese's files on Brignac to shed more light on the scandal.
The Advocate has made the same request of the archdiocese, but Vitter did not address that request in her emailed response to the newspaper.
Stetter said the archdiocese has consistently refused to release any of its documents on Brignac as part of legal discovery.
Law enforcement agencies have the authority to subpoena those records, as did the grand jury in Pennsylvania that recently reported on 70 years of abuse and cover-ups in six of that state's eight dioceses. The grand jury in that case reviewed more than 500,000 pages of internal church records.
The New Orleans archdiocese appears eager to settle the new claims from Stetter's clients. Church officials have agreed to a "mediation protocol," Stetter said, which includes a detailed questionnaire that the archdiocese uses to vet the victims' claims.
"The archdiocese has said, 'You don't have to file another lawsuit,' " Stetter said.
The sexual abuse settlements typically include an opportunity for victims to meet one-on-one with Aymond, who has publicly apologized for the Brignac scandal and the misconduct of high-ranking church officials elsewhere in the country that has been revealed this summer.
As recently as last week, at a "healing Mass" at St. Joseph Church, the archbishop asked for victims of sexual abuse involving clergy to come forward.
Stetter said the one-on-one meetings are an important part of the process.
"I want the archbishop to feel their pain," he said. "It's one thing to read about it in the newspaper or hear about it. It's another thing to sit across a table from a victim and talk about it."
Vitter noted that a few of Brignac's victims have already sought help from the church, and she encouraged others to do so.
"Three people have come forward to the archbishop for pastoral care and to discuss the Brignac situation," she said in a text. "We have been advised that there are several other allegations but have not been presented with any of those yet nor any information on the people. Archbishop Aymond remains open to speaking or meeting with anyone who may have been victimized by Mr. Brignac."