Lennon Wallace had only about $100 in his pocket when he heard that a new shelter on Gravier Street might have a bed for him.
The 63-year-old had been staying at a Days Inn after months of trouble finding an apartment he could afford. But with his cash low, the news came just in time.
"We don’t have the foresight to know that we could end up in this situation,” Wallace said.
"But we do know that a place exists that will give you the humanity and dignity to pick yourself back up, and get yourself on the mainstream again."
Wallace is one of dozens of people who have found a temporary home at the city's new "low-barrier" homeless shelter, which quietly opened last month on the second floor of the old Veterans Affairs hospital but was heralded by Mayor LaToya Cantrell's administration at a ceremony Tuesday.
Unlike some other shelters, the new facility, modeled after a similar refuge in San Antonio, does not place restrictions on how long residents can stay or require them to be sober. The shelter is open to both men and women around the clock — a boon for homeless people who have long complained about the hours and gender restrictions at other local shelters.
The idea of a New Orleans low-barrier shelter, long a priority of advocates for the homeless, began to gain political support in 2014, when Cantrell, then a City Council member, and other officials toured the San Antonio facility, Haven For Hope.
The local facility evolved somewhat from Haven for Hope’s model of an outdoors, courtyard-style shelter, with local officials eventually deciding to house residents indoors with beds. But both shelters aim to be a one-stop shop for the city’s homeless, providing them with not just a bed to sleep in but also access to health care, transitional housing and detox treatment.
There was considerable dispute over the shelter’s location. Mayor Mitch Landrieu originally chose an old Erato Street boxing gym as the site, only to change course as critics continued to decry that plan, pointing to the two schools around the corner from the planned shelter.
Cantrell at the time also said the gym would be too small to give residents the services they truly need.
The 100-bed shelter that finally emerged links residents with the needed services already being provided elsewhere in the same building, which serves as a resource and referral center for the homeless.
Surrounded by other city officials Tuesday, Cantrell spoke of the need for even more services for the city’s most vulnerable residents.
“We’re not there yet. This isn’t going to end homelessness in the city of New Orleans,” she said. “But we are demonstrating our level of commitment.”
The 2019 budget she will submit to the City Council this fall will include even more than the $750,000 the city budgeted this year for the shelter’s operation, she added. The 12,000-square-foot shelter cost the city $2.5 million to build out.
The city also intends to partner with Odyssey House to realize Cantrell’s vision for a detox center for homeless residents, she said, as the addiction rehabilitation nonprofit works to finish renovating the old Bohn Ford building on South Broad Street by 2019 and expand the work it is already doing in that regard.
Inside the current shelter, Catholic Charities, Second Harvest Food Bank and the St. Jude Community Center help residents arrange doctor’s appointments, fill their prescriptions and find counseling and housing support.
There are dining tables, private showers, dressing rooms and a designated space for pets.
Wallace, a disabled diabetic who is on a fixed income, receives assistance from a nurse right at the site, he said.
After becoming homeless when rents in the city skyrocketed in recent years — and it became even harder to find an apartment with the accommodations he needed — he said the shelter is a godsend for New Orleanians trying to navigate a housing system he described as “broken.”
"None of us are disposable," Wallace said. "As people we can be put back together. But we need each other's support," he added, before finally breaking into tears.