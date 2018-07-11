Kenneth Polite Jr., the former U.S. attorney in New Orleans who became a vocal advocate for criminal justice reform in Louisiana, is moving on to an East Coast law firm.
The Philadelphia-based Morgan Lewis firm announced Tuesday that Polite will join the 145-year-old outfit next month, working on its “global disputes and investigations” team.
Polite, 42, called the move to Philadelphia “a little unexpected.” But he said that his wife, Florencia Greer Polite, a doctor, has just taken a position at her alma mater, the University of Pennsylvania.
“It’s a great leadership position for her, and I have the opportunity to work at one of the most prestigious law firms in the world,” Polite said.
The couple have two girls, ages 6 and 13.
Polite said he expects to remain active in New Orleans, where he was born the son of a police officer and a single mother who raised him in the Lower 9th Ward.
He graduated from De La Salle High School and went on to work as a federal prosecutor in the Southern District of New York before returning to New Orleans in 2010.
Polite was with the Liskow and Lewis law firm when President Barack Obama tapped him in 2013 for the Eastern District of Louisiana post that longtime U.S. Attorney Jim Letten vacated in late 2012 amid a scandal involving senior prosecutors who had made anonymous online postings about cases the office was involved with.
While serving as U.S. attorney, Polite was active in civic outreach and formed Crescent City Keepers, a local youth mentoring program.
Polite left the federal post in March 2017 when Attorney General Jeff Sessions dismissed all Obama-appointed U.S. attorneys. The post has yet to be filled by a presidential appointee, though President Donald Trump recently announced he had nominated former federal prosecutor Peter Strasser for the job. Strasser awaits confirmation by the U.S. Senate.
After leaving the U.S. Attorney's Office, Polite returned to the private sector as a vice president in Entergy’s legal, ethics and compliance department while serving on the boards of Ochsner Health System, the Youth Empowerment Project and New Schools for New Orleans.
Polite's name was mentioned last year as a possible mayoral candidate. He ultimately rejected appeals to run for the city's top post.
More recently, Polite served as chairman of a state task force charged with developing a “felony class system” aimed at simplifying Louisiana's criminal code. The group met six times but failed to reach consensus prior to the spring legislative session.
Polite said he plans to advocate for criminal justice reform in Philadelphia while retaining his New Orleans-area board posts. He said he plans to return often.
“This is home to me. My mom’s here. My dad’s here. Those family ties are very strong,” he said. “I expect I’ll have clients here as well, and I’m keeping my Saints tickets.”