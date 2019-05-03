As if to re-emphasize Mayor LaToya Cantrell's continuing call for more money to upgrade the city's aging infrastructure, torrents of water from a broken main on South Claiborne Avenue gushed into the area near Soniat Street for hours Friday, leaving much of Uptown New Orleans with weak or no water pressure before Sewerage & Water Board crews were able to plug the leak.
The broken pipe, which was installed in 1905, placed a wide swath of Uptown under a boil-water advisory until at least Saturday, swamped cars and threatened homes.
It cut off the water supply needed for necessary medical procedures at Children’s Hospital and caused problems at other medical facilities in the area.
Broken pipes and boil-water advisories are nothing new in New Orleans. But the length and severity of Friday’s leak — which left many places with such little water pressure that their taps were dry — and its impact on medical treatments highlighted the potentially dangerous effects of the city’s long-standing problems with its ancient infrastructure.
The pipe burst sometime between 1 a.m. and 2 a.m. Friday, spewing water into the streets nearby. By 4:30 a.m., pressure in the pipes had dropped below the threshold that triggers a boil-water advisory, which is called when there is too little pressure to ensure the water delivered to homes and businesses is not contaminated.
Emergency repair crews from across the city were dispatched immediately, S&WB spokesman Rich Rainey said. But they struggled throughout the day to get the leak under control.
The water from the pipe flooded into the streets for several blocks around the break, deep enough in some areas to flood cars that had been parked or whose drivers tried to drive through the water.
One driver, T.J. Bush, found himself stuck after driving to Isidore Newman School, only to find that, like many others in the area, the low pressure had forced it to close for the day.
Verna Ellzey, who was driving through the neighborhood, said she had seen “water everyplace” and cars “just floating on the water.”
“The city needs to do better by their residents,” she said.
One reason the leak could not be closed quickly was the difficulty crews encountered in determining which of two pipes that run alongside each other was leaking, Rainey said. In addition, many of their shut-off valves were so old that they didn’t work properly, keeping the workers from fully cutting off the water supply and forcing them to move onto the next valve in hopes that it would work, Rainey said.
Because of those issues, the water pressure could not be restored and the actual repairs could not begin until late afternoon. At that point, the S&WB collected samples to be sent to Baton Rouge for testing — a process that normally takes 24 hours.
The boil-water advisory remained in effect overnight for the area from South Carrollton Avenue to Napoleon Avenue and from South Claiborne Avenue to the Mississippi River. Residents and others in that area were advised not to ingest unboiled water — from drinking, making ice, brushing teeth or washing food — until they receive an all-clear. Water should be boiled for a full minute to ensure its safety.
Residents in the affected area whose immune systems are compromised were advised not to wash hands, shower or bathe with tap water.
Beyond the normal annoyances brought by boil-water advisories, this one affected hospitals including Children’s and Ochsner Baptist.
The problems at Children’s were particularly serious: Water pressure that is normally at 40 pounds per square inch dropped to 3 psi, too low to feed pediatric hemodialysis equipment that for some children is their only option for treatment in the state.
Going too long without treatment, which must be done on specialized machines that are different from those used for adults, can have life-threatening consequences, said Dr. Diego Aviles, chief of pediatric nephrology at Children’s.
Children who were supposed to come in for dialysis on Friday had to be rescheduled for Saturday, and officials began making contingent plans for more serious steps, such as moving the large machines to another hospital where they could be hooked into its water supply, said Evie Freiberg, senior director for patient care services at Children’s.
Fortunately, pressure was restored to the hospital at mid-morning and such steps were not necessary.
“It’s so important to try to make the community and the city aware that when there’s a loss in our water pressure, it has a tremendous impact on our patients and can put them in a really bad place,” Aviles said.
The problems on Friday led to renewed calls for more infrastructure funding in New Orleans, something Cantrell has made a priority of her first year in office.
“The bottom line is we have pipes that are over 100 years old,” City Councilman Joe Giarrusso said. “Those pipes continue to function, but we have to be mindful that at a certain point even the best of infrastructure that’s over 100 years old is going to have issues. We need to have a constant eye on fixing that and replacing that, and the way we do that is through having adequate funding sources.”
The S&WB won’t know what caused the rupture until repairs are complete and engineers get a chance to examine the broken pipe.
A major factor, however, likely was the age of the water main; such pipes are supposed to last only 30 to 50 years before they need to be replaced.
“It’s a 114-year-old pipe. It’s amazing it lasted that long,” Rainey said. “It should have been replaced two or three times over by now.”
The utility repaired other sections of the main in the same area last week.
Asked whether Friday’s break could have been related to the previous work, Rainey said that was possible. When a pipe is repaired and leaks are plugged or compromised sections are reinforced, it can put more pressure on other weak points, causing new leaks to spring up.
It’s not clear yet whether that contributed to Friday’s problems, however.
Cantrell’s administration is currently negotiating with the hospitality industry for more infrastructure money, largely from increased hotel and short-term rental taxes. Bills that are part of that effort, which could raise an additional $27 million a year for infrastructure repairs, are expected to move forward in the Legislature next week.
Councilwoman Helena Moreno responded to Friday’s flooding and pressure drop by commending Cantrell for the effort but saying the city needs to go further.
In a statement, Moreno called for the creation of a special committee to review what entities in the city are now getting tax money and make recommendations about possibly changing how the money is distributed.
“We cannot live in a city where lives are interrupted and possibly even put in jeopardy because of failing infrastructure,” Moreno said. “Let's have a serious conversation about where our money should go."