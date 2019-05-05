Officials on Sunday canceled the boil-water advisory in effect for a handful of properties in Uptown after tests confirmed that their water was safe to drink.
The Sewerage & Water Board, in consultation with the Louisiana Department of Health, had canceled the precautionary advisory a day earlier for the rest of the area bounded by South Carrollton, South Claiborne and Napoleon avenues and the Mississippi River. However, it kept the warning in effect for 24 properties.
The advisory was issued early Friday after a 30-inch water main at Claiborne and Soniat Street broke, sending torrents of water gushing into nearby streets and causing water pressure in a large part of Uptown to fall below 20 pounds per square inch.
Boil-water advisories are issued whenever the pressure in an area drops below 20 psi because contaminants can enter the system.
The 24 properties were kept under a highly localized advisory after they lost water service entirely because their water lines are directly tied into the section of the 114-year-old pipe that had to be repaired.
Water samples from across the Uptown area all tested negative for contamination.