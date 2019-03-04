As the Treme Brass Band played a funeral dirge, a crowd of hundreds swayed silently as they wore costumes constructed of thousands of tiny red, white and black beans.

Many held gray signs high in the air with the words, "We love you Sharree."

The tribute, held before annual Lundi Gras parade for Krewe of Red Beans, was in honor of Sharree Walls, one of two people killed when a suspected drunk driver crashed into nine bicyclists on Saturday.

Walls, who was described by coworkers as a "real light" and "joyful spirit," was one of two killed and seven injured by 32-year-old Tashonty Toney after he plowed into the bike lane on Esplanade Avenue as the Endymion parade rolled further downtown.

The other person killed was 31-year-old David Hynes, a newlywed lawyer based in Seattle who had once lived in New Orleans and was returning home for Mardi Gras.

Can't see video below? Click here.

Walls was a young professional who had recently worked her way up to become executive director of Emerging Philanthropists of New Orleans. She previously had roles with the YMCA of Greater New Orleans, PowerMoves NOLA and the Idea Village, friends and co-workers confirmed.

She was also a "dedicated" Krewe of Red Beans member who served on the organization's board of directors, also known as the "Fava Council," David DeWulf, the krewe's founder, told the crowd on Monday, as he stopped the band to say a few words about his krewe member and friend

Sitting atop a truck wearing a coat with a doll made of red, white, black and brown beans on the back, and plastic doll around his neck in the front, DeWulf said she had been with the krewe for three years, and in that time he had gotten to know her as a "thoughtful, emphathetic and very kind-hearted person."

"She loved to laugh and she brought warmth into every space she went into," DeWulf said.

He also said Walls was actively working to make the krewe, which DeWulf founded in 2008, more diverse.

The Krewe of Red Beans was inspired by the beaded and feathered suits built by Mardi Gras Indians, and had become known for bean-dazzled costumes full of puns and homages to famous New Orleans figures, such as jazz musicians and New Orleans Saints players.

In recent years it had swelled so much that it was split into two, the Red Beans krewe and the Krewe of Dead Beans, which depict skulls, skeletons and other themes of death and mortality.

Both parades honored Walls before beginning at 2 p.m. and later meeting in the Treme.

On Monday, as he was surrounded by official and unofficial paraders, most of whom were donned in costume, DeWulf acknowledged that the somber tone in the beginning was a departure from the traditional light-hearted nature of the krewe's parade, but said this year warranted different circumstances.

"Our parade began 10 years ago and it dictates that we parade on this day to celebrate beans, to celebrate Carnival and to celebrate New Orleans," he said. "But this year we have to change our tradition a little bit, because we are a community."

Hynes, the other deceased victim, was newly married to Jorie Kirschbaum Hynes and had been working as an associate in the Seattle office of the law firm Selman Breitman, where he specialized in insurance, commercial litigation and environmental law.

He had previously worked as staff counsel for State Farm in the insurer's New Orleans and Seattle offices.

The crash happened on Esplanade Avenue near Bayou St. John when Toney allegedly swerved into the street's bike lane and crashed into multiple bicyclists.

According to police, Toney continued driving to the 2900 block of Esplanade Avenue before wiping out his car in the neutral ground. He ran shirtless to the corner of Bell and North Lopez Street, where a cyclist who witnessed the second crash managed to stop him.

The cyclist described Toney as “blind drunk.”

Toney, who turned 32 the day of the crash, was booked on counts of vehicular homicide, vehicular negligent injuring, hit-and-run and reckless operation.

In addition to Hynes and Walls, a 28-year-old woman from the Bayou St. John neighborhood was also hit, and was listed in critical condition after suffering a ruptured lung. Another 28-year-old woman possibly suffered a neck fracture but was listed in stable condition. A 56-year-old woman had neck injuries as well but was also listed in stable condition.

+2 Surveillance: Car speeds down Esplanade in New Orleans; people rush to help victim struck Surveillance video captured the moment when a suspected intoxicated driver in a sports car crashed into bicyclists in the Bayou St. John neigh…

A 31-year-old man had bruises, cuts and other minor injuries. A 62-year-old man had a back injury. Another 56-year-old woman had an unspecified injury, and a 27-year-old woman refused to be taken to the hospital after complaining of head pain.

At least two of the victims were from out of state. Several had local addresses, court records showed.

DeWulf said he knew one of the other victims and said he and other krewe members were thinking about her as they prepared for the parade.

"We hope that she is able to bounce back both physically and mentally," DeWulf said.