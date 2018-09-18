Tanya Harrell fought back tears in front of a Canal Street McDonald's on Tuesday while speaking out against the sexual harassment she said she suffered as an employee of the fast-food giant.

She said managers at the Gretna McDonald's where she previously worked laughed off her complaint that a male employee had groped her and then told her she had "sex appeal."

"Nothing was done at all," Harrell, 22, said. She left McDonald's in 2017 before returning to work at a different store.

Harrell was one of a dozen McDonald's employees in New Orleans who joined a national protest Tuesday against what organizers called a culture of sexual harassment at the restaurant chain.

They walked up Canal Street with fists raised, blaring a song about victory after war, with “#MeToo” written on the red tape that covered their mouths.

Hundreds of other McDonald’s cooks and cashiers staged similar efforts in 10 cities across the U.S., in what organizers claimed was the first strike in more than a century to protest workplace harassment.

Protests were held in San Francisco; Los Angeles; St. Louis; Kansas City, Missouri; Durham, North Carolina; and other cities. The targeted restaurants kept serving food, with organizers saying the goal was not to shut them down.

The organizers instead hope the move, which follows a national movement against sexual harassment that has forced the resignations of high-profile men across various industries in the past year, will draw attention to the struggles of women and LGBTQ people in low-wage jobs whose voices are often ignored.

Ten McDonald's employees at various restaurants across the country, Harrell included, have filed complaints with the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission saying they were harassed at work and their supervisors did little to remedy the problem.

The aggrieved employees, who are being backed by the national wage-advocacy group Fight for $15 and the TIME'S UP Legal Defense Fund, say the fast-food chain's supposed zero-tolerance policy against harassment is rarely enforced in its restaurants.

