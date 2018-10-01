Herman Hogues, who was suspended from the city’s Property Management Office after three women accused him of sexual harassment this year, has appealed to the Civil Service Commission to try and get his job back.
Hogues, a former operations manager in Property Management, was suspended May 3 after three female employees accused him of exposing himself and making lewd comments on the job. He then resigned his position on May 10.
The city conducted an investigation into the accusations, a review of which prompted Mayor LaToya Cantrell to oust George Patterson and Edward Sens, the former director and deputy director of Hogues’ department.
Patterson and Sens are unclassified employees who serve at the pleasure of the mayor. But Hogues is a civil servant who can appeal decisions related to his employment within 30 days of the decision.
Hogues told the Commission on Monday that he did just that on May 22, before the deadline lapsed. But three commission staffers said they never received his e-mailed appeal.
The commission, which handles appeals of employment decisions from classified city employees, hopes to resolve the dispute by reviewing data from the city’s email system and from Hogues’ email account.
Members will then rule on whether Hogues may appeal. It is unclear whether the suspension, followed by his own resignation - which his attorney said should be considered a “constructive discharge” - will be successful.
Constructive discharges are instances in which employees resign because of hostile work environments or after suspensions. Federal labor laws say those resignations can be considered involuntary.
“When I sent the email, I assumed that it reached Civil Service,” Hogues told commission members. “I can’t tell you what happened, but I know I sent it, and it went, and here is the metadata that can show that.”
In July, Hogues told The Advocate that one of his accusers in fact did all the harassing. He said she groped him several times over the course of a year but he never said anything because he didn't think much of it. He said he wrote her a recommendation for another job because he wanted to help her.
The commission is expected to review staffers’ emails and Hogues’ own email account by November. It will then render a decision on Hogues' right to appeal.