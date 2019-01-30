After weeks of negotiations with charter school leaders, a New Orleans City Council committee approved on Wednesday new rules for private school bus companies that transport most of the city's children.
The rules now head to the full council, which could consider them as soon as next week.
The proposal would require bus companies to register with the city and impose fines on those firms if their buses are poorly maintained.
They would require drivers to wear identification and submit themselves to background checks. Companies would need to tell city officials where buses will be stored.
The city has been working for months on the rules, which are aimed at cracking down on buses that have been stored illegally in private parking lots or that have operated under unsafe conditions.
The ordinance was proposed at Mayor LaToya Cantrell's request, was vetted by the council's transportation and airport committee in December and was amended in recent weeks after feedback from public charter school leaders and the transportation companies with which they contract.
