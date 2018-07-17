Matthew Grass has sold his share of homes over the years, but the yellow, split-level traditional on Bonnabel Boulevard he put on the market Monday night comes with a couple of challenges.

The three-bedroom, two-bathroom Bonnabel Boulevard home, priced to move at $349,000, has a Jacuzzi and a pool table and a 560-square-foot screened-in patio. It also comes with a mountain of free LSU memorabilia for the buyer, several Marilyn Monroe and Frank Sinatra posters, and some large photographs of President Donald Trump.

But it also comes with the knowledge that it was the site of a deadly shooting May 5 that saw the home’s owner, towing company owner Lee “Big Lee” Martin, 53, gunned down in a dispute with his 78-year-old next-door neighbor, who is now in jail awaiting trial on second-degree murder.

There’s also the matter of the purple and gold casket against the wall in the front room.

Grass, a broker with The Agency, picked up the listing from Martin’s family, who live in Texas. He is holding an open house on Sunday. He’s confident he’ll have a solid offer by the end of the weekend, despite the property’s recent notoriety.

“The family wants this to go away as quickly as possible,” he said. “I’m here to help the family get by this as quickly as they can.”

Martin, a controversial, larger-than-life personality and avid LSU fan, always had the property just steps off Interstate 10 festooned with LSU signs and memorabilia placed to catch the eyes of those driving by.

Now, all those items are inside, along with the purple LSU pool table and the casket, which held Martin’s body for the wake before his cremation. It ended up back at the house because there was nowhere else to put it, Grass said.

“All the memorabilia, I have no idea of what it’s worth,” he said. “We're not selling any of that property at value. … It’s being sold as lagniappe. We live in Louisiana; that’s lagniappe.”

Grass said he’s gotten interest in the house from an investor, along with some other inquiries, including from people interested only in the memorabilia, though they are out of luck.

“I’ve spoken to a dozen collectors who want to come by when they find out about the house,” he said, noting that those items will be offered separately only if he can’t find a buyer for the 2,400-square-foot house.

Grass said people have been coming by and taking pictures of the house since the "For sale" sign went up, and TV news cameras have shown up as well.

He’s decided not to fight against the house’s notoriety. He’s holding the open house knowing the public's curiosity, though he notes the event will have a security detail.

“I understand human beings, in general, are curious,” he said. “But my job is to sell the real estate, and that’s what I’m doing here.”

Martin was known to have long feuded with his neighbor, Wayne Higgins, and the two men had another spat on May 5. Authorities say surveillance video shows Higgins briefly confronting Martin about lawn debris on the road before Higgins began to pull his pickup out of his driveway.

Martin can be seen squirting Higgins’ truck with his garden hose, prompting Higgins to roll down his window, when Martin briefly squirted Higgins' truck again, perhaps getting him wet.

Higgins then got out of the truck and shot Martin once in the chest, killing him. He went back in his house and waited for Sheriff's Office deputies to arrive.

“It’s a (terrible) story,” Grass said. “There’s no other way to put it. What happened here is just a (terrible) story. Nobody deserves the fate that he was delivered. And the (family), they don’t deserve any of the stories that (have come) behind it. Lee is gone now. Let the man rest in peace.”