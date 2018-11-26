St. John the Baptist Parish officials plan to update the public Tuesday on efforts to replace residents' water meters, two years after the system began failing due to faulty maintenance.

Officials will provide details at the Parish Council meeting on a $6 million low-interest loan from the state Department of Environmental Quality that will cover some of the cost of installing a more modern metering system, which is expected to last at least 20 years.

Over the past two years, all of the roughly 17,000 water meters in the parish have failed because the batteries that allowed workers to read the meters died.

As the meters failed, residents had to deal with bill estimates instead of actual meter readings, sometimes resulting in charges of hundreds of dollars for a single month.

The previous system was installed during the administration of Parish President Nickie Monica in the early to mid-2000s. It relied on utility workers driving past houses once a month and recording water usage on a computer by picking up a signal sent by the meter.

The meters used batteries with a 10-year life to transmit signals electronically. When the batteries died, the meters would no longer transmit.

The parish has worked in recent months to get the meters read manually, and starting Jan. 1, it will start cutting off water for some customers with delinquent bills, according to a parish spokeswoman.

Cutoffs have not been enforced recently because of complaints about inaccurate bill estimates.

The new system will rely on a system called advanced metering infrastructure.

Under that system, all the current meters will be replaced with new ones that record water usage by the hour and transmit it to the parish every four hours using a radio or cellphone signal. The meters come with a 20-year warranty.

That system will have a total price tag of around $16.5 million over the course of the next 20 years, according to Rob Delaune, an engineering consultant hired by the parish. He said fixing the old system would cost $17.7 million.

According to the parish spokeswoman, the only outstanding item for the loan — which carries a 0.95 percent interest rate payable over 20 years — is for a right of entry site certificate. Once approved by the parish attorney, the project will be advertised and a loan closing scheduled.

Residents can assist in the meters' replacement by making sure their meters are uncovered, she said.

Tuesday’s meeting is at 6:30 p.m. at the Joel McTopy Chambers in LaPlace.