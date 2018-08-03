There will be a man among the Saintsations’ ranks next season — for the first time ever.

Jesse Hernandez earned a spot on the Saints’ dance squad, the team revealed Friday. The 25-year-old native of Maurice, a town outside of Lafayette, is one of 34 dancers chosen to represent the Saints for the upcoming NFL campaign.

Because the squad that’s been called the Saintsations has never had a male dancer in its three-decade existence, many have asked about the type of uniform Hernandez may wear if his bid to join the team succeeded.

The final round of auditions, held at the Saints’ indoor training facility in Metairie on April 25, may have provided a hint.

The only man to even try out, he wore a tank top and shorts and didn’t use pom-poms in portions where he was dancing as part of a group. The women next to him wore two-piece, swimsuit-style tops and bottoms and wielded the pom-poms.

NFL teams, including the Saints, have had men and women perform cheerleading stunts before. But two men hired by the Los Angeles Rams in late March are believed to be the first in league history brought aboard to perform dance-squad routines on a team that is otherwise all-female.

Hernandez, who’s been dancing since he was 2 and teaches the art, said he decided to try out for the Saintsations when his mother texted him a story about Rams dancers Quinton Peron and Napoleon Jinnies.

He soon attended a clinic in Biloxi to learn what he would need to perform for the first round of tryouts — and then went to the initial auditions on April 20 at the Saints’ practice facility.

Hernandez performed well enough to earn one of 51 invitations to the final round.

That night, he introduced himself to the judges and those following along via an online stream by saying, “I’m Jesse from Maurice, Louisiana, and I use about two bottles of hairspray a week.”

He was grouped with two Saintsations vying to return to the team for one dance during the final round, a number that was set to a mix featuring Pitbull and Lil’ Jon. Commentators on the stream called the group “strong.”

He was among a group of four performing to a Justin Timberlake mix for another dance, which involved a kick-line.

Media covering Hernandez and the Rams dancers have noted that their sagas are playing out as the culture surrounding NFL spirit squads has been scrutinized. That is in large part due to a gender discrimination complaint being pursued by ex-Saintsation Bailey Davis, who’s accused the Saints of holding women who work for them to different standards than their male counterparts.

But Hernandez has spent a lifetime developing his elite dancing skills, and both he and his loved ones say that is what earned him the opportunity with the Saintsations.

His mom is a dance instructor who taught him his first routine when he was a toddler — a number to KC & the Sunshine Band’s “Shake Your Booty.”

He’s won numerous accolades at competitions and conventions and was a member of his high school’s dance team. He’s worked with Universal Dance Association, which teaches routines to high-school and college spirit squads that are integral parts of each football season across America.

And he used to coach a dance team that was affiliated with a defunct minor-league hockey franchise based out of Lafayette.

“It was nerve-wracking at first,” Hernandez said about taking on Saintsation tryouts. “But once I got out there, it was go time. … I’ve been training for this my whole life.”

