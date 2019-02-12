St. John the Baptist Parish is on track to have a conceptual plan in place next month for a passenger train station in LaPlace, one of the targeted stops of a long-discussed plan to connect New Orleans and Baton Rouge with a high-speed rail system.
A resolution passed at Tuesday’s Parish Council meeting authorized Parish President Natalie Robottom to sign a grant extension with the Southern Railway Co., as the parish requested additional time to complete the Federal Rail Administration’s review of plans, which could allow for federal reimbursement for parish money spent on the project.
Should the project come to fruition, it’s expected to offer a transit stop on Main Street in LaPlace, as well as a revitalization of that area, with free parking spaces, pedestrian walkways and green spaces.
Whether the rail system will ever get built is the question. The idea has been discussed for years, with a price tag estimated at $260 million for the state, though Southern Railway Commission Chairman John Spain has suggested getting federal grants to cover the project.
The skepticism hasn’t stopped potential stops along the route from preparing, though.
In September, Gonzales unveiled a plan for a $5.8 million, 300-foot-long, open-air platform, with an enclosed passenger waiting area and, possibly, a public plaza.
A price estimate hasn’t been set yet for a LaPlace station, which would join Gonzales, downtown Baton Rouge, suburban Baton Rouge, Louis Armstrong International Airport in Kenner and Union Passenger Terminal in New Orleans as stops along the route.
There could be up to eight round-trips on the line per day with trains having a maximum speed of 110 mph, a parish spokeswoman said.
Though the official plan for what a station would look like is set for public release next month — with the parish working with New Orleans-based company AECOM on that — officials already know what people in the area are looking for, thanks to a survey done of 378 residents, 45 percent of whom said they work in an area potentially served by the rail line.
As for reasons people would use the high-speed line, outside of work, 93 percent said they’d use it to go to a sporting event or concert, 79 percent said for Mardi Gras parades and 74 percent said for dining out.
Sixty percent of respondents also said they envisioned the train station as a town center and community hub, with restaurants, shopping areas and even a farmers market.
An exact date for when plans for the transit stop will be revealed wasn’t disclosed.
Tuesday night also marked the first council meeting held in the new $10 million parish administrative building that’s now the home to almost all parish government operations. Meetings were previously held next door at the Percy Hebert Building, constructed in the 1960s.
The next council meeting is set for Feb. 26.