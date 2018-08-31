A plan to bring in a private company to find fraudulent homestead exemptions in New Orleans has hit a snag, with Mayor LaToya Cantrell's administration saying it won’t move forward unless other governments that would get a cut of the expected benefits kick in to help cover the bill.
The proposal is for Covington-based Assessure to comb through property tax records looking for properties with homestead exemptions that they don’t qualify for. The company would get paid a cut of the new revenue the city would bring in by eliminating the unjustified exemptions.
The homestead exemption knocks $75,000 off the taxable value of residential properties that are owner-occupied, lowering their tax bill by about $1,060 a year. All homeowners are entitled to the exemption, but the property must actually be their principal residence.
The suspicion is that many people are claiming exemptions for properties where they don't live or at least no longer live.
Assessure’s proposal estimated it could find $9 million in new revenue in the first year.
The idea of cracking down on unjustified homestead exemptions was pushed by former City Councilwoman Stacy Head for many years and was adopted by former Mayor Mitch Landrieu shortly before he left office. But the company was never hired to do the work.
Chief Financial Officer Norman White told the City Council's Budget Committee on Thursday that negotiations are ongoing with the company but that he would not sign onto the plan unless other agencies that would benefit from it agree to pay shares of Assessure's fee.
The issue is that the current setup envisions the city would foot the entire bill for Assessure’s service, even though the other governments that receive property tax money would also see their budgets swell. The city gets a little less than half the property taxes collected in Orleans Parish.
If the governments set to get the largest shares of the rest of that money — including the Orleans Parish School Board, Sewerage & Water Board and the east and west bank flood protection authorities — sign on, the city could go ahead with the plan, White said.
“I don’t believe … the other taxing authorities will turn it down, so I don’t believe there’s a problem here,” he said.
White said he plans to talk to the other local governments in coming weeks and encourage them to sign their own contracts with Assessure.
Councilman Joe Giarrusso, who has taken up Head’s mantle as the council member championing the issue, said the problem with phony exemptions is not just a question of bringing in more revenue or ensuring that all property owners pay their fair share.
He noted that homestead exemptions are likely to play a major role in short-term rental regulations the council will consider later this year. There are proposals to limit rental licenses in residential neighborhoods to owners with homestead exemptions, meaning one rental unit per owner.