St. John the Baptist Parish Judge Jeff Perilloux’s trial for alleged sexual misconduct with his teenage daughter’s friends is set to start July 29 at 9 a.m., ad hoc Judge Dennis Waldron ruled Tuesday.
Perilloux has been suspended from his bench in the 40th Judicial District since June, when he was indicted on three felony counts of indecent behavior with a juvenile and a misdemeanor sexual battery charge for allegedly putting his hands under the clothes of his daughter’s female friends and touching their breasts.
The charges stem from encounters at Perilloux’s LaPlace home from May and June of 2017, though the inappropriate conduct continued until December of that year, prosecutors allege.
The prosecutors say Perilloux gave two girls — ages 14 and 15 — massages that wound up with him touching the girls’ breasts. In one instance, he allegedly stroked the 15-year-old’s breasts for 30 seconds.
Perilloux’s trial was initially set to start in March but has been held up over additional allegations that Perilloux also slid his fingers into the 15-year-old’s bikini bottoms while she accompanied the judge and his two daughters on a trip to Destin, Florida.
In November, Waldron — a retired Orleans Parish Criminal Court judge — ruled additional evidence against Perilloux admissible in the trial, including photos and video taken at the beach condo in Destin that prosecutors say show a “lustful disposition.”
After the trip, Perilloux allegedly messaged the girl, showing a photo of his “naked legs from the thighs down” and sent the girl a photo of herself “wearing loose-fitting short shorts from underneath.” Prosecutors said that message was followed with “three large red heart emojis.”
That came after the encounter at the Destin hotel room where prosecutors allege the girl backed away and said “no" after Perilloux slid his fingers into her bikini bottoms. Perilloux then sat up in his bed, prosecutors said, where he “begged” the girl for him to be able to “do” her top.
Perilloux claims he may have accidentally touched the girl, but only in an effort to reach for his cell phone.
Later in the trip, Perilloux allegedly asked the girl, “Hey, are we cool about what happened the other day?” before putting up his hand as if to give a high five.
The girl then put her head down and said “yeah,” according to a court filing.
In February, Waldron postponed the trial indefinitely as Perilloux’s attorney, David Courcelle, challenged Waldron’s decision to allow a jury to view the photos and video from Florida to show Perilloux’s “lustful disposition.”
The Louisiana Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals upheld Waldron's decision in March.
A writ for the Louisiana Supreme Court to make a ruling remains open. Should the court not make a decision in the next two weeks, attorneys will ask for the case to be put on an expedited docket.
Waldron said he does not expect the court to meet prior to the start of the trial, unless the Supreme Court overturns the lower courts' rulings.
Prosecutors expect the trial will last three days.