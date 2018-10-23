The exodus of front-line retailers from Canal Street, the city’s onetime main commercial corridor, in the past several decades has left the upper floors of many buildings vacant or used only for storage, while the ground floor often houses only souvenir shops.
After months of study by its staff, the New Orleans City Planning Commission got a look Tuesday at the latest set of recommendations on ways to help turn that tide and bring in more desirable local and national retailers.
Perhaps chief among the ideas: allowing the upper floors of buildings fronting Canal to be turned into commercial short-term rentals, with no limit on how many units can be developed in a building.
The commission endorsed the 172-page study and sent it on to the City Council for its consideration.
The council has been looking at ways to rein in the number of short-term rentals in the city, especially in residential neighborhoods, but it might be open to the idea of allowing them on Canal.
Another proposal in the study calls for making Canal more pedestrian-friendly, including a move to reduce it to two travel lanes in either direction, using the third lane for freight and passenger zones.
“It needs to be explored,” Kurt Weigle, president and CEO of the Downtown Development District, said of that idea without directly endorsing it. “I think that there are ways to make two lanes of traffic work better than three lanes in some cases.”
Other recommendations in the report include adding features like awnings, canopies and balconies that would make the street more visually appealing, as well as looking at ways to add more outdoor seating.
The idea of allowing commercial short-term rentals has been put forth by some developers in recent weeks.
Work is underway to convert a fire-gutted, four-story commercial building at 1016 Canal St. into a mixed-use project with ground-floor retail space and 47 apartments on the upper floors to be used as commercial short-term rentals.
The building is owned by controversial T-shirt shop king Kishore “Mike” Motwani. By adding vacation rental units to the upper floors, Motwani and the commercial short-term rental operator Sonder are optimistic they could attract more foot traffic and higher-quality retail options to the ground-floor spaces.
Sonder also is eyeing two other Motwani-owned properties: 623 Canal, a $9 million project that would include ground-level retail and about 20 apartments as short-term rentals; and 444 Canal, known as the Sanlin Building, which could cost roughly $35 million and include nearly 80 units.
The report also discusses attracting better retail options and improving landscaping and amenities for pedestrians.
Some recommendations would simply reinforce earlier efforts, such as updating a 2004 retail strategy to account for current market trends and changes in the national retail landscape.
Some observers say that adding short-term rentals along Canal could take pressure off neighborhoods, like Bywater and Marigny, where the conversion of scores of buildings to short-term rentals has angered many residents and caused housing prices to spike. But housing advocates say that, with real estate prices continuing to rise and the city facing a shortage of affordable housing, city planners should instead provide incentives to get property owners to create housing units for residents, rather than tourists.
Breonne DeDecker, program manager for the Jane Place Neighborhood Sustainability Initiative, a local nonprofit group that tries to increase the supply of affordable housing, called the CPC study “a real missed opportunity.”
“I really strongly urge you to press pause in this moment and take this opportunity to seriously study … ways that we can bring hundreds of units of affordable housing online in a core downtown area that desperately needs it,” DeDecker told the city planners.
Other recommendations in the study include adding art installations, installing more bike racks and reducing streetcar stops along Canal. The cars now stop at nearly every block between the river and Claiborne Avenue.