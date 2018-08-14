New Orleans officials are pressing pause on plans to demolish and rebuild the Canal Street ferry terminal, after project costs unexpectedly doubled in recent months.

The Regional Transit Authority said Tuesday that the old terminal -- which was set to be razed in September -- will in fact stay put until the RTA comes up with a design it can afford.

The lowest bid to construct the terminal came back last month at $26 million, RTA Executive Director Jared Munster said Wednesday, nearly double the $14 million RTA budgeted for the project.

