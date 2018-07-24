The board of the New Orleans Regional Transit Authority paved the way Tuesday for adding new shelters along bus routes, giving the OK for a contractor to make new purchases.
The move will allow Laurel Outdoors to buy more shelters on behalf of the RTA — a number that could potentially reach 35 or higher, according to RTA General Manager Justin Augustine.
The city has bus shelters at 307 of its more than 2,000 bus stops, according to Laurel's Dana Simonds Pecoraro.
The RTA budgeted $1.2 million for new shelters this year as part of an agreement with Laurel Outdoors. Laurel will pay for the shelters and will receive a return on its investment from the advertising revenue those shelters would bring in.
New Orleans RTA expects to take in, spend $115 million in 2018; see where money comes from, how it's spent
Under the agreement, the RTA receives slightly more than half of the ad revenue, while Laurel Outdoors gets the rest and is responsible for building and maintaining the shelters.
Augustine said the exact number of new shelters depends on which type the RTA chooses to build and how much money it gets from two grants it’s applied for to fund the construction.
Though riders have been asking for more shelters, Augustine said the RTA has recently had its hands tied on the issue, as it wasn’t legally allowed to buy more even if it wanted.
That’s because the city also had a zoning requirement that called for shelters with advertisements to get conditional-use permits before going forward with construction.
The City Council voted in February to take bus shelters out of the zoning law, leaving Tuesday's vote to allow Laurel Outdoors to make more purchases as the last legal barrier.
Pecoraro said her company is ready to go forward with buying new shelters as soon as it has the money, which Augustine hopes won’t take long.
“Now that we have additional funding opportunities we want to open that number up to buy more shelters. That’s a good thing,” Augustine said.