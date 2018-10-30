The fourth episode of the New Orleans Advocate's weekly podcast, "The Neutral Ground," is available for download.
In the fourth episode: It's been a dark couple of weeks in America. Letter bombs and mass shootings with political undertones have cast a long shadow over the high-stakes midterm elections, which are just a week away. Stephanie Grace, The Advocate's political columnist, stops by to help make sense of it all. Bruce Nolan, the dean of New Orleans religion reporters, looks back at the sex-abuse scandals that engulfed the Catholic church in 2002 -- and explains how those scandals are still reverberating today, as Archbishop Gregory Aymond prepares to release a more complete list of clergy members who abused children. Last but not least: Keith Spera, The Advocate's music writer, offers up his highlights -- and lowlights -- of a muddy Voodoo Music Experience, from the overuse of Autotune to the difficulties of being a middle-aged (or worse) shock peddler.
The show is hosted by editor and reporter Gordon Russell.
