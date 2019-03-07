Former Saints player Steve Gleason had a difficult time flying with his powered wheelchair on Southwest Airlines this week, but now he says he's having a conversation with the airline.
Gleason, who was diagnosed with ALS in 2011, flew on the airline for the first time on Mardi Gras day, but he said the trip to Phoenix almost didn't happen because of "a few SW employee's unwillingess to accommodate."
"Some of your ground crew acted rigidly as if I shouldn't fly," Gleason tweeted. "We regularly fly on other airlines, who have been quite understanding & accommodating."
Gleason and the family were ultimately able to make the flight, but he said he wanted to have a conversation with Southwest because "it's my goal to help others who are choosing to live w ALS, travel commercially."
He followed up the initial tweets by saying that he is in conversation with Southwest now and that he is extremely optimistic.
Agree 100%. We're in conversation now, I'm extremely optimistic that this will end up helping anyone who is is severely disabled (awful cultural lexicon) fly @SouthwestAir— Steve Gleason (@TeamGleason) March 7, 2019
A Southwest Airlines spokesman said they reached out to Gleason to apologize for his experience and to address his concerns.
"It appears there was some confusion regarding the information we ask from our Customers who are traveling in a powered wheelchair, and we regret any frustration or anxiety this caused Steve’s traveling party," the spokesman said in a statement. "Fortunately, one of our Employees was able to pull this group aside and make sure they were taken care of, ensuring that they traveled as scheduled. We look forward to engaging in a dialogue with Steve to hear his concerns and assure him that there is nothing more important to us than making sure all of our Customers have a smooth and pleasant experience—and especially our Customers with disabilities."
1/3 We regularly fly commercial, and yesterday was our 1st trip w @SouthwestAir - SW, can we chat about your customers flying with power wheelchairs & specialty equipment? Our family flight to Phoenix today almost didn't happen bc a few SW employees' unwillingness to accommodate.— Steve Gleason (@TeamGleason) March 6, 2019
2/3 Some of your ground crew acted rigidly as if I shouldn't fly. We regularly fly on other airlines, who have been quite understanding & accommodating. A big shout out to your employee Joseph Redhair in Phoenix though, who was fantastically understanding.— Steve Gleason (@TeamGleason) March 6, 2019
3/3 I am fortune to have an incredible care staff, who get me anywhere anytime, despite adversity like yesterday. But I'm also wanting to have a conversation with @southwestair, because it's my goal to help others who are choosing to live w ALS, travel commercially. Thanks— Steve Gleason (@TeamGleason) March 6, 2019
